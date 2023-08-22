Infrastructure law funds expansion of electric vehicle charging ports in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration announced on Aug. 14 that 54 projects in 35 Pennsylvania counties will be awarded federal funding to expand the availability of electric vehicle charging.

“Because of Governor [Josh] Shapiro’s leadership and record of delivering for Pennsylvanians, we are among the first states distributing these funds that will provide travelers with options and confidence while also benefiting our environment,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement.

Charging ports for electric cars and trucks will be installed at locations near interstate highways, including at retailers like Wawa, Sheetz, and TravelCenters and at Tesla stations. The new ports will help the state keep up with the growing number of electric vehicles in Pennsylvania, which has increased five-fold since 2018, according to PennDOT.

The funds come from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funding program, which was created by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law. The award of $33.8 million is the first payout of the $171.5 million that Pennsylvania will receive for vehicle charging expansion projects over the next five years.

The legislation received bipartisan support in Congress but was opposed by all of the Republicans in Pennsylvania’s delegation except for Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick. After voting against the infrastructure law, Rep. Glenn Thompson described it as a “reckless liberal wish list.”

The projects in Pennsylvania are part of the Biden administration’s plans to build a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers along 53,000 miles of the U.S. interstate highway system. Electric vehicles emit fewer carbon dioxide gases than gas-powered vehicles. Carbon dioxide emissions are the leading contributor to global climate change.

In addition to the newly announced funding, Pennsylvania has received funding from the infrastructure law to repair roads and bridges, improve highway safety, increase public transportation options, and modernize and expand passenger and freight rail in the state.

Biden touted his economic vision in a July 20 speech at the commercial shipbuilder Philly Shipyard.

“We need to have the best infrastructure in the world if we’re going to lead the world,” Biden said in his remarks. “You can’t have the best economy without having the best infrastructure.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.