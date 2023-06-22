search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Pennsylvania House votes to raise the state's minimum wage

Taking advantage of their newly minted majority, Democrats have achieved a longtime progressive policy goal.

By Nick Vachon - June 22, 2023
Share
Pennsylvania Capitol
A cyclist rides past the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

All but one member of the Democratic majority and two Republicans in the Pennsylvania state House voted on Tuesday to raise the state’s minimum wage.

H.B. 1500, which still has to pass the Republican-controlled Senate and be signed by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro to become law, would incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over four years and peg subsequent increases to inflation. The tipped wage would increase to $9 by 2026 from its current minimum, $2.83.

“After a long, hard battle, the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus is raising the minimum wage,” House Speaker Joanna McClinton said after the vote, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

The value of the $7.25 minimum wage has depreciated dramatically since it took effect in 2009: A 2022 study from the Center for American Progress found that the federal minimum wage is worth 26% less than it was that year when adjusted for inflation.

Raising the minimum wage to $15 — and above — has been a major priority for progressives for the past decade. Fight for $15, a political and labor movement that in part grew out of the Occupy Wall Street movement, advocates for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Together with labor unions and nonprofit organizations, the movement helped bring the fight to public attention with a series of nationwide strikes and a public advocacy campaign.

Thirteen states — New York, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Hawaii, Florida and Nebraska — have raised their state minimum wage to or above $15, or are currently in the process of raising it to $15 through annual increases. A $15 state minimum wage was one of Shapiro’s campaign promises, and it has been a longtime goal of progressive organizations in the state.

“Tuesday evening’s vote is the first step towards Pennsylvanians being guaranteed something closer to a living wage by 2026, and permanently indexed to annual inflation thereafter,” Kadida Kenner, the CEO of the New Pennsylvania Project, a progressive voting rights group, said in a statement. “I applaud this long overdue first step towards establishing a living wage in Pennsylvania, but note it is only the first step.”

Even though Republican control of the state Senate hurts the bill’s chances, it’s still possible that some form of minimum wage increase could pass. Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin introduced a bill last month with the same year-over-year increases that are contained in the House bill, and, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported, that House bill is likely to be used as a bargaining chip in the upcoming state budget negotiations.

But earlier this month, Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman told reporters that while a minimum wage increase of some kind may be on the table, “$15 an hour is not a practical number.”

“We’ll see if the House sends us a minimum wage bill. What it looks like and then we can react,” he added.

In 2019, Pennsylvania came close to increasing its minimum wage. Then-Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, struck a deal with Senate Republicans to raise the minimum to $9.50 by 2022, but House Republicans ultimately rejected the deal.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Nick Vachon
Tags:

Recommended

White House touts historic investments in industry and infrastructure with new website

White House touts historic investments in industry and infrastructure with new website

By Oliver Willis - June 09, 2023
House Republicans’ plan to cut taxes for the rich is next on their agenda

House Republicans’ plan to cut taxes for the rich is next on their agenda

By Emily Singer - June 08, 2023
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ anti-abortion bill package includes $1,000 tax credit for fetuses

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ anti-abortion bill package includes $1,000 tax credit for fetuses

By Rebekah Sager - June 07, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
White House touts historic investments in industry and infrastructure with new website

White House touts historic investments in industry and infrastructure with new website

By Oliver Willis - June 09, 2023
House Republicans’ plan to cut taxes for the rich is next on their agenda

House Republicans’ plan to cut taxes for the rich is next on their agenda

By Emily Singer - June 08, 2023
Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ anti-abortion bill package includes $1,000 tax credit for fetuses

Wisconsin GOP lawmakers’ anti-abortion bill package includes $1,000 tax credit for fetuses

By Rebekah Sager - June 07, 2023
Rick Scott demands massive across-the-board spending cuts

Rick Scott demands massive across-the-board spending cuts

By Josh Israel - June 05, 2023
Senate passes debt limit deal

Senate passes debt limit deal

By Josh Israel - June 02, 2023
US economy has added 13 million jobs during President Joe Biden’s first term

US economy has added 13 million jobs during President Joe Biden’s first term

By Oliver Willis - June 02, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Majority of US voters share Biden’s pro-abortion rights views

Majority of US voters share Biden’s pro-abortion rights views

By Oliver Willis - June 23, 2023
LGBTQ+ rights roundup: June 23, 2023

LGBTQ+ rights roundup: June 23, 2023

By Will Fritz - June 23, 2023
GOP senators accuse Biden of promoting ‘ambiguous left-wing ideas’ like ‘equity’

GOP senators accuse Biden of promoting ‘ambiguous left-wing ideas’ like ‘equity’

By Oliver Willis - June 23, 2023
Abortion rights roundup: June 23, 2023

Abortion rights roundup: June 23, 2023

By Rebekah Sager - June 23, 2023
Why abortion will be a major factor in the 2024 election

Why abortion will be a major factor in the 2024 election

By Emily Singer - June 22, 2023
New study on medical care since fall of Roe describes ‘a gross violation of common sense’

New study on medical care since fall of Roe describes ‘a gross violation of common sense’

By Rebekah Sager - June 22, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter