search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

Controlling the state House allows Democrats to block Republican efforts to ban abortion and claw back power from the governor.

By Emily Singer - September 20, 2023
Share
Lindsay Powell, Democratic candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania House seat, visits with campaign workers on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Sept. 9, 2023.
Lindsay Powell, Democratic candidate in a special election to fill a vacant Pennsylvania House seat, visits with campaign workers on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Sept. 9, 2023. Democrats will retain their one-vote majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives after voters in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 elected former congressional aide Lindsay Powell. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar file)

Former congressional aide Lindsay Powell won a special election to a state House seat in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, ensuring that Democrats will maintain their narrow 102-101 seat majority in the chamber.

Powell, a Democrat, defeated Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith in the Pittsburgh-based 21st House District by a margin of 65% to 35%.

With control of the state House, Democrats can block Republicans from passing abortion bans and stop efforts to strip power from Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Once again, voters rejected Pennsylvania Republicans’ radical policies, and for the fifth time this year, Democrats have won a crucial special election to hold the majority in the Pennsylvania House,” Heather Williams, interim president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said in a statement. “Republicans across the country are finding out what happens when they run against crucial access to reproductive health care and run towards attacking Americans’ fundamental freedoms.”

Powell campaigned on a promise to pass laws to deal with gun violence, address child care costs, and make housing affordable.

Autenreith is an anti-vaccine, anti-transgender Republican and supporter of former President Donald Trump. Autenreith acknowledged that she was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, and attended Trump’s speech that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Powell was the odds-on favorite in the Democratic-leaning district.

However, her 30-point victory is wider than President Joe Biden’s 23-point win in 2020, according to data from Daily Kos Elections.

It’s the latest race in which Democrats have overperformed the 2020 election margin, which experts say is a sign that Democrats could do better than expected in future elections.

“Following a historic midterm in which the DLCC picked up four new legislative majorities, we’ve seen our momentum continue in 2023 with special election wins and overperformance across the country,” Williams said.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, Powell vowed to work to make government “something that we are proud of,” according to a local Pittsburgh NPR affiliate. “This is not just about the 21st District. This is about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

With a one-seat majority, Pennsylvania Democrats have been able to pass a number of progressive bills this year, including bills that would raise the state’s minimum wage and codify worker’s collective bargaining rights.

However, Republicans still control the Pennsylvania state Senate, which allowed them to prevent those bills from making it to Shapiro’s desk.

With the House majority, Democrats were able to block Republican efforts to roll back voting rights by passing voter ID laws and to put a constitutional amendment against abortion on the ballot. Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature in two consecutive legislative sessions before they can be placed on the ballot.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

By Emily Singer - September 19, 2023
Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

By Emily Singer - September 18, 2023
What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press - September 18, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

By Emily Singer - September 19, 2023
Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

By Emily Singer - September 18, 2023
What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press - September 18, 2023
Jury clears 3 men in last trial tied to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Jury clears 3 men in last trial tied to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By Associated Press - September 17, 2023
GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire official targeted by 2020 election skeptics

GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire official targeted by 2020 election skeptics

By Associated Press - September 16, 2023
VA state House candidate Lee Peters cites false data in saying he’d vote for abortion ban

VA state House candidate Lee Peters cites false data in saying he’d vote for abortion ban

By Josh Israel - September 15, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Ted Cruz and Rick Scott back House GOP efforts to shut down the government

Ted Cruz and Rick Scott back House GOP efforts to shut down the government

By Josh Israel - September 20, 2023
Michigan autoworkers are on strike. Here’s what you need to know.

Michigan autoworkers are on strike. Here’s what you need to know.

By Matt Cohen - September 20, 2023
Louisiana gubernatorial candidate hasn’t returned donations from bankrupt oil company

Louisiana gubernatorial candidate hasn’t returned donations from bankrupt oil company

By Josh Israel - September 20, 2023
Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

By Emily Singer - September 19, 2023
Michigan GOP state Rep. Matt Hall emailed death threats in 2001 when he was a student

Michigan GOP state Rep. Matt Hall emailed death threats in 2001 when he was a student

By Josh Israel - September 19, 2023
Republican who attended a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally launches bid for Michigan Supreme Court

Republican who attended a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally launches bid for Michigan Supreme Court

By Emily Singer - September 18, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter