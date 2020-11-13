Delusional White House official says Trump 'clearly' won a week after he lost

Advertisement

Joe Biden clearly won the election, defeating Trump.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro denied reality on Friday and claimed during an interview on Fox Business that "there will be a second Trump term."

"We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," said Navarro. "We think he won the election."

Trump lost the election. He lost in the Electoral College, and he lost the popular vote by millions to Joe Biden, who is now the President-elect.

Navarro also claimed that there are "growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses."

This isn't true. Election officials in every state, not to mention the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, have confirmed there is no evidence of voter fraud. And investigations into the affidavits offered by the Trump campaign haven't shown any evidence of fraud in the counting of election ballots either.

Navarro also tried to imply that something nefarious occurred because Trump led in the vote-counting in key states on election night and then saw his lead disappear. But that happened because the overwhelming majority of mail-in votes came from Democratic voters, and mail-in votes came in unprecedented numbers due to the pandemic.

In several states, the counting of those votes was delayed due to Republican legislators.

Trump's term will expire on January 20, 2021, and he will not be president for the next four years.

From the Nov. 13 edition of Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria":

MARIA BARTIROMO, Fox Business: Do you believe these things will be reversed, should Joe Biden become the next president? PETER NAVARRO: Maria, we're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term. I think it's really important, before people's heads explode here, to understand that what we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots, and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses, and my own view looking at this election, we have what appears in some sense to be an immaculate deception. If you look statistically at what happened, clearly the president won this election and was leading on election day and then after election day, somehow, in these key battleground states, they got just enough votes to catch up to the president. That's kind of what is being investigated. So, I think what's important here is that this is a country of laws and rules. We have a very clear set of election laws, and what we need to do is go through the process as we did with Gore, Bush v. Gore, and see where we get. So, until we do that, our assumption is the second Trump term, we think he won that election, and any speculation about what Joe Biden might do, I think is moot at this point.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.