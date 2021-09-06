Political reporter (temporary, full time)

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking two experienced political reporters to join our growing team full time, on a temporary basis. Ideal candidates will have at least two years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, exceptional news judgment, a solid understanding of politics, and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.

This particular position will focus on covering Virginia politics in the lead up to the Nov. 2 election. The role extends through Dec. 31, 2021, with a potential for permanent employment afterward.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Pitch fresh angles on news concerning Virginia politics and the gubernatorial race, including elections for local and statewide office. 
  • Be able to quickly and cleanly write breaking news stories when needed. 
  • Cultivate a wide network of sources within Virginia politics and advocacy.
  • Collaborate with other team members as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Solid news judgment and writing skills. Your copy should be clean and compelling. Fluency in AP style is a major plus.
  • Understanding of politics at the state level, as well as general knowledge of national politics.
  • Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.
  • Organized, detail-oriented
  • Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.

Starting salary of $70k plus benefits, commensurate with experience. Our team is currently all remote, though Virginia-based reporters or DC-based reporters who may eventually work from our office are strongly preferred.

To apply, send a resume, a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position, and links to three writing samples to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Virginia Reporter.”

The American Independent is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or disability.