JOB TITLE: Political reporter (temporary, full time)
OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking two experienced political reporters to join our growing team full time, on a temporary basis. Ideal candidates will have at least two years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, exceptional news judgment, a solid understanding of politics, and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.
This particular position will focus on covering Virginia politics in the lead up to the Nov. 2 election. The role extends through Dec. 31, 2021, with a potential for permanent employment afterward.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Pitch fresh angles on news concerning Virginia politics and the gubernatorial race, including elections for local and statewide office.
- Be able to quickly and cleanly write breaking news stories when needed.
- Cultivate a wide network of sources within Virginia politics and advocacy.
- Collaborate with other team members as needed.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Solid news judgment and writing skills. Your copy should be clean and compelling. Fluency in AP style is a major plus.
- Understanding of politics at the state level, as well as general knowledge of national politics.
- Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.
- Organized, detail-oriented
- Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.
Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.
Starting salary of $70k plus benefits, commensurate with experience. Our team is currently all remote, though Virginia-based reporters or DC-based reporters who may eventually work from our office are strongly preferred.
To apply, send a resume, a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position, and links to three writing samples to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Virginia Reporter.”.
The American Independent is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or disability.