JOB TITLE: Political reporter (temporary, full time)

OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking two experienced political reporters to join our growing team full time, on a temporary basis. Ideal candidates will have at least two years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, exceptional news judgment, a solid understanding of politics, and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.



This particular position will focus on covering Virginia politics in the lead up to the Nov. 2 election. The role extends through Dec. 31, 2021, with a potential for permanent employment afterward.



RESPONSIBILITIES

Pitch fresh angles on news concerning Virginia politics and the gubernatorial race, including elections for local and statewide office.

Be able to quickly and cleanly write breaking news stories when needed.

Cultivate a wide network of sources within Virginia politics and advocacy.

Collaborate with other team members as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Solid news judgment and writing skills. Your copy should be clean and compelling. Fluency in AP style is a major plus.

Understanding of politics at the state level, as well as general knowledge of national politics.

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.

Organized, detail-oriented

Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.

Starting salary of $70k plus benefits, commensurate with experience. Our team is currently all remote, though Virginia-based reporters or DC-based reporters who may eventually work from our office are strongly preferred.

To apply, send a resume, a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position, and links to three writing samples to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Virginia Reporter.”.

The American Independent is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or disability.