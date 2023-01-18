Political Staff Writer

JOB TITLE: Political Staff Writer

Updated: 1/17/2023

SUMMARY: The Beat Reporter position at TAI is responsible for contributing consistent, accurate and mission-aligned reporting to TAI’s various news properties. This reporter will focus on election coverage and policy in specific states and nationally. We are looking for a reporter who has experience with both political reporting and this particular issue area. Working closely with editorial leadership, this reporter should pitch story ideas about their beat and angles as well as be available for and responsive to other assignments as needed.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Compete assigned stories that are fact-checked, on deadline and accurate.

Collaborate with editors and other writers to brainstorm and new story ideas and angles;

Pick up and expand on story pitches from outside sources and as assigned by editors.

Be able to quickly and cleanly write stories that are accurate, well-sourced and fact-checked.

Track news developments in real time and share with the editorial team as needed.

Cultivate a network of sources within American politics and progressive issue advocacy.

Meet daily, monthly, and quarterly deadlines and content output goals.

Collaborate with other team members as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

1+ years of experience in journalism, reporting, writing or other related field or a B.S. or B.A. in journalism.

Exceptional writing skills.

Solid understanding of national politics and campaigns at both the federal and the state level.

Good news judgment

Communicative, engaged, and eager to take initiative.

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.

Organized, detail-oriented.

Knowledge of and familiarity with AP style are a major plus.

Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN INDEPENDENT:

The American Independent is the No. 1 digital platform for progressive news, reaching millions of people each month. We strive to report with honesty and integrity and shine a light on those in power who obstruct progress.

Founded in 2016, True Blue Media publishes The American Independent, using content from The American Independent Foundation, a non-partisan 501(c)(3) organization, and other sources. We cover presidential politics, the House and the Senate, the Supreme Court, and state politics. We also focus on beats that are important to our audience including LGBTQ issues, economics, voter rights, media accountability, and reproductive rights.

True Blue Media is a for-profit media company that relies on ad revenue and investors, including The American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, a 501(c)4 research organization. The American Bridge 21st Century Foundation was founded with the mission to compare and contrast progressive and conservative solutions to America's public policy concerns and to educate the American people and the nation's leaders on the results of that research.

CURRENT SALARY: $70,000- $73,000

WORKING CONDITIONS: This is a full-time remote position with flexible hours and access to TAI’s Washington, DC office.

TO APPLY: If interested, please send three writing samples with your resume to newsroomjobs@americanindependent.com

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/DIVERSITY POLICY:

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.