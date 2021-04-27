Americans love Biden's COVID relief plan. They like his jobs plan even more.

They also really like his forthcoming $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

The vast majority of Americans backed President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which provided $1.9 trillion for pandemic relief. But a new poll suggests his proposed infrastructure package may be even more popular.

A March 3 Monmouth University Polling Institute survey showed 62% of the country backed the American Rescue Plan, while 34% opposed it.

A Monmouth poll released on Monday found 68% of American adults back the American Jobs Plan, Biden's proposal to invest $2.25 trillion in roads, bridges, transit, water systems, broadband, clean energy, child care, and other infrastructure priorities. Just 29% of those surveyed oppose the proposal.

Biden's proposed funding mechanism — more tax revenue from corporations — enjoys 64% support.

This 68% backing is even higher than the level of support for the COVID-19 rescue package, which gave most Americans a $1,400 relief check, provided an average 2021 tax cut of $3,040, expanded unemployment benefits, sent $350 billion to cash-strapped state and local governments, and provided billions more dollars for vaccination and safer school reopening.

Monday's poll also showed strong support for the outlines of Biden's soon-to-be-released American Families Plan, which will reportedly provide $1.8 trillion for free community college, paid family leave, health care, and child care. It showed that 64% of Americans support the idea and 34% oppose it.

Asked whether the infrastructure plan or the health care plan was more important, 54% of those polled said both are equally needed.

Despite the broad support for Biden's plans, congressional Republicans continue to do everything possible to stop them.

Every GOP member of Congress opposed the American Rescue Plan, attacking it as partisan, pricey, and not needed. The bill became law anyway due to strong Democratic support.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that every Republican will oppose the American Jobs Plan, which is currently being considered by Congress. Senate Republicans have demanded that instead Biden cut about three-quarters of the plan — including all of the climate change and caregiving provisions — though Democrats could still enact it without GOP support if they remain unified.

Congressional Republicans are also already attacking the American Families Plan, claiming its tax increase for Americans making $400,000 or more will "kill thousands of jobs AND reduce federal tax revenue."

Monmouth's polling shows 65% of Americans support raising taxes on those wealthy individuals, while just 33% oppose doing so.

