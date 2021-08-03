Pro-Trump lawmakers demand Andrew Cuomo resign over alleged sexual predation

But they backed Trump after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 40 women.

Members of New York's U.S. House delegations — both Democratic and Republican — demanded New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign or be removed on Tuesday over allegations of sexual predation.

But the same GOP lawmakers who are demanding his resignation backed former President Donald Trump's reelection, even after more than 40 women accused him of sexual assault or unwanted sexual contact.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that a team of independent investigators concluded that Cuomo "did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments."

They also determined that Cuomo and his staff retaliated against at least one accuser, that his administration "fostered a 'toxic' workplace," and that he and his team violated New York and federal laws. The investigators said they made these determinations based on "corroborating evidence and credible witnesses."

Every one of New York's 19 House Democrats has called on Cuomo to resign and key state legislators have said they will proceed to impeachment if he does not.

New York's House Republican delegation was also vocal in demanding his immediate removal.

"Governor Cuomo must resign and be arrested immediately," insisted House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking member of her caucus.

"Enough is enough. #Cuomo must resign and face immediate prosecution," echoed Rep. Claudia Tenney.

"Brutal AG report against Cuomo, but he's still refusing to resign & still attacking his accusers & investigators. Between his deadly nursing home order & coverup, his $5.1M book deal, & his sexual harassment, abuse & intimidation, the State Legislature MUST impeach IMMEDIATELY!" tweeted Rep. Lee Zeldin — who is currently seeking his party's nomination for governor in 2022.

"As I said months ago, Cuomo will go whether it be by resignation, prosecution, impeachment or at the ballot box for his mishandling of nursing homes. The new findings from the AG’s investigation into sexual harassment just adds to the reason why," agreed Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, directing people to an anti-Cuomo "petition" on her campaign website.

"Officials at all levels of government have a duty to prevent this type of horrific conduct. Instead, Governor Cuomo enabled it," charged Rep. John Katko. "For his inexcusable and egregious conduct, Governor Cuomo must resign."

"Andrew Cuomo has irreparably disgraced his office, broken numerous laws, and intimidated at least one brave employee who came forward and reported his consistent abuse," wrote Rep. Chris Jacobs. "He cannot serve as Governor of New York any longer; he must resign immediately and face justice for his crimes."

But each of those Republican lawmakers stood by Trump, backing his reelection campaign even after he admitted to being a serial sexual predator and even after dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

In October 2016, the Washington Post published a recording of a 2005 "Access Hollywood" conversation between Trump and host Billy Bush. Trump boasted of routinely sexually assaulting women and bragged that he gets away with it because he is famous.

"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss," the then-reality show host Trump said. "And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

Trump first apologized for the remarks — describing it as just "locker room talk" that did not match his real-life behavior — but later reportedly questioned if he had ever even had the conversation.

In the three years that followed, 41 different women came forward to accuse Trump of forced kissing, groping, or other forms of unwanted sexual contact, according to an analysis by the American Independent Foundation.

One of those women told authors Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy that Trump assaulted her at a New Year's Eve party in the early 2000s at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"I was just walking to the bathroom. I was grabbed and pulled behind a tapestry, and it was him. And I'm a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he's strong, and he just kissed me," Karen Johnson recounted, mirroring Trump's own admission.

Journalist E. Jean Carroll, who has accused Trump of raping and groping her in the mid-1990s, is currently suing the one-term president for defamation after he said "she's not my type" and it "never happened."

Trump repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him, often accusing his accusers of ulterior political motivations.

Cuomo too denied being a sexual predator on Tuesday, vowing to continue on as governor of New York.

"I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old," he said in a video statement. "I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That's just not who I am, and that's not who I have ever been."

Despite her stalwart support for Trump, Stefanik then tried to suggest that Cuomo's alleged wrongdoing was somehow President Joe Biden's fault.

"President Biden must immediately call on Gov. Cuomo to resign," she tweeted. "Anything less makes President Biden complicit."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.