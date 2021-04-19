Self-described 'pro-white nationalism' candidate parties with GOP at Mar-a-Lago

Along with Laura Loomer, Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Donald Trump also attended the event.

Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who has said she is "pro-white nationalism," was in attendance at an official Republican Party fundraiser held at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Loomer is running for the seat in Florida's 21st Congressional District currently held by Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, a rematch of the race in the 2020 election cycle that Loomer lost to Frankel by 20 points, despite the support of Lara Trump, the wife of Donald Trump's son Eric.

Mar-a-Lago, where the elder Trump is currently living, is within the 21st Congressional District.

Trump was one of the speakers at the Republican Party of Palm Beach County's "Lincoln Day" dinner.

Also featured were Florida's Republican Sen. Rick Scott and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis; DeSantis received an award as the "Republican Party of Palm Beach County's Statesman of the Year" at the fundraiser.

Loomer posted a photo from the event on the conservative social media network Telegram showing her alongside former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "Great meeting Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo," reads the caption. The picture is marked with the logo of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County.

In another posting, Loomer uploaded a photo of herself with the caption, "At Mar a Lago tonight for the Palm Beach County Lincoln Day Dinner!"

This week, Loomer continued to make the sorts of bigoted remarks she has made in the past.

On Monday, she said in reaction to a hearing of the Florida Senate on social media content, "It's incredible to see how so many Senators have no idea that there is NO SUCH THING AS HATE SPEECH."

In an audio recording released in March, Loomer expressed her support for white nationalism.

"I totally support ethnonationalism. Someone asked me 'Are you pro-white nationalism?' Yes. I'm pro-white nationalism," she said.

Loomer has also previously expressed Islamophobic beliefs, tweeting in 2017, " I never want another Muslim entering this country EVER AGAIN!"

She has been banned from Twitter and from the ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft.

Loomer's current campaign has been endorsed by two members of Congress who share her tendency to make bigoted comments: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.