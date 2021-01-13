QAnon congresswoman threatens Democrats over impeachment: They are 'the enemies'

Advertisement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, 'They will be held accountable.'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia, threatened on Wednesday to hold Democrats "accountable" for impeaching Donald Trump, just days after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"These Democrats are the enemies to the American people who are leading the impeachment witch hunt against President Trump. AGAIN!" Greene tweeted. "They will be held accountable."

On Jan. 6, thousands of supporters of Donald Trump mounted a deadly coup attempt at the Capitol building, threatening officials from both parties who supported certifying President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Since then, lawmakers have faced numerous death threats.

Advertisement

Greene, who was elected on the same ballot in Georgia used in what she claims is a fraudulent presidential election that should be thrown out, drew national attention during her campaign for her extremist views.

A fan of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theories that the FBI calls a domestic terrorism threat, she has made a wide array of racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic comments.

She has called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "anti-American" and a "bitch," called Black people as "lazy," and suggested Muslim Americans should not be allowed to serve in the government.

On Tuesday, Greene gave an inflammatory speech on the House floor, praising Trump for condemning the violence on Jan. 6 and falsely claiming that Democrats had "supported" and "funded" so-called terrorism carried out by anti-racism protesters.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.