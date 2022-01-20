Rand Paul wants to overrule DC's COVID safety measures

Five Senate Republicans are backing a bill to lift vaccine requirements imposed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and four of his GOP colleagues have introduced a bill titled the Restore Parental and Consumer Medical Rights in the Nation's Capital Act that would overrule the District of Columbia's local government and repeal COVID-19 safety requirements for schools and public accommodations.
Rand and his original co-sponsors — Sens. Kevin Cramer (ND), James Lankford (OK), Rick Scott (FL), and Roger Wicker (MS) — have previously claimed to support local control over educational policy. None of them represent states anywhere near Washington.
The bill would overrule Mayor Muriel Bowser's December executive order requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter dining, drinking, entertainment, exercise, recreational, event, and meeting establishments. It would also repeal the council's Jan. 12 legislation requiring that all school students and child development facility employees be vaccinated.
Both mandates already contain exceptions for anyone with a medical or religious exemption and those too young to get vaccinated.