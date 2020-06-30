Rand Paul demands 'more optimism' from Fauci at Senate hearing on virus

The Republican senator wants more positivity from health officials after more than126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 2.6 million who have been infected.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) complained during congressional testimony on Tuesday that he needed "more optimism" from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci was testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions about the COVID-19 outbreak and its effect on the safe reopening of businesses and schools.

Paul made his comment after Fauci explained that despite criticisms from Paul about purportedly excessive caution in his recommendations, he has been making his statements based on the science available to him.

Advertisement Loading...

Over 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 infections and there are over 2.6 million people infected with the virus in the country.

From a June 30 congressional hearing:

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: The other thing that I'd like to clarify very briefly is that I – when things get in the press of what I supposedly said, I didn't say. I never said we can't play a certain sport. What happens is that people in the sport industry, they could either be people from player's associations, owners, people involved in the health of the players, ask me opinions regarding certain facts about the spread of the virus, what the dynamics are, I give it, and then it gets interpreted that I'm saying "you can't play this sport" or "you can't play that sport." I agree with you, I am completely unqualified to tell you whether you can play a sport or not. The only thing that I can do, is to the best of my ability, give you the facts and the evidence associated with what I know about this outbreak. Thank you. SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Thank you, we just need more optimism. There is good news out there and we're not getting it.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.