Rand Paul is outraged feds won't investigate protesters who yelled at him

The Department of Justice said they don't have enough evidence.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) complained on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has declined to investigate protesters for yelling at him in August.

"The DC U.S. Attorney today confirmed to me that they will not pursue an investigation of who is funding the thugs who attacked my wife and me and sent a DC police officer to the hospital," Paul wrote on Twitter.

After leaving Donald Trump's Republican Party nomination acceptance on Aug. 27, protesters hounded Paul and his wife. Video of the encounter shows no violence directed toward Paul, while one police officer was jostled and stumbled to the ground.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, addressed arrests and investigations relating to the protest.

"This office will only prosecute individuals or groups of individuals when enough evidence exists to both identify and criminally charge bad actors and it will never waiver in meeting that burden as the law requires," said Sherwin, who did not directly address Paul's complaint.

The day after the protest, Paul took to Fox News to complain about what happened and, without any evidence, made accusations about how the protesters got to the capital.

"They flew here in a plane, they've all got fresh new clothes, and they were paid to be here," said Paul.

He also alleged that the protesters' presence was a result of "criminal traffic being paid for across state lines."

Going on, Paul demanded that the FBI find out what hotels protesters stayed in and said "bills need to be subpoenaed" so the public can know "how did you get here on a plane and staying in a fancy hotel and yet you're acting like a criminal?"

The clip of Paul's appearance was captured and promoted by the Trump campaign as part of Trump's ultimately futile effort to defeat Joe Biden.

Based on Paul's tweet and the Department of Justice release, it does not appear that the FBI felt that Paul's hurt feelings rose to the level of requiring a serious, multistate response from America's largest law enforcement agency.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.