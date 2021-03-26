Rand Paul to headline event for group behind Jan. 6 rally that stoked riot

Women for America First organized the 'Save America' rally near the White House.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is scheduled to be the featured guest at an event for the right-wing group that was the main sponsor of the Jan. 6 rally at the White House at which Donald Trump incited his supporters to march to and riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The group has also hosted events at which speakers have made violent threats against Democrats.

Women for America First announced on Thursday that Paul will be a "special guest" at its "Save America Summit" scheduled for April 8-11.

"He'll be discussing his common sense #Electionintegrity plan to make sure Nov 2020 NEVER happens again," the group tweeted.

According to the conference's official website, the event will take place at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida, of which Donald Trump is the direct owner.

Also scheduled to appear are Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Kat Cammack (R-FL).

Tickets for the event, a benefit for the nonprofit organization, begin at $500 and go up to $5,000.

Women for America First organized and hosted the "Save America" rally on Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, whipping up support among the attendees for overturning President Joe Biden's win.

Trump told the crowd, "I'll be with you" as it headed toward the Capitol building.

Five people died as a result of the armed insurrection that ensued, and Trump was impeached for a second time for his role in inciting the unprecedented attack.

Since Jan. 6, Women for America First has promoted myths about the attack, including by sharing a story from a pro-Trump online magazine with the headline "No Proof January 6 Was an 'Armed Insurrection.'"

Contrary to the group's claims and those of some Republican leaders, guns and explosive devices were confiscated from members of the pro-Trump mob.

Before the rally, Women for America First had already staged a cross-country bus tour under the banner "March for Trump." At stops along the tour, Buzzfeed News reported, the group hosted speakers who made violent threats against Democrats.

Buzzfeed cited the example of a county commissioner speaking at a North Carolina event who said, "We'd solve every problem in this country if on the 4th of July every conservative went and shot one liberal."

Cordie Williams, a speaker at an event in Wisconsin, said, "When they come for my kids with this nontested COVID vaccine, I'm gonna give them an insurance policy courtesy of a Glock on their forehead."

And Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner and founder of a group called Cowboys for Trump, told the crowd at a rally in Bowling Green, Kentucky, "If we allow this election to be stolen from us, we will become a third world country overnight. The elitist, gross, wicked vile people that are in place will continue to wage war on America. Because there is a war, mind you, I promise you that."

