GOP congressman swears thousands of dead people somehow voted. They didn't.

Rep. Louie Gohmert is falsely claiming that it has been 'confirmed' that 10,000 dead people voted in Michigan.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) falsely claimed on Thursday that there was "confirmed" evidence that 10,000 dead people voted in Michigan last week.

Appearing on Fox News, he charged that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from Donald Trump and that "anyone that says the allegations of fraud are unfounded is just either ignorant or so biased that they're trying to affect the outcome." Election officials from both parties have found zero evidence of any widespread fraud impacting the outcome: Joe Biden's decisive victory.

"You got more than 10,000 dead people confirmed in Michigan to have voted. That is outrageous!" he charged. "And we're not talking about allegations. We're talking about — it's been confirmed that that many, more than 10,000 dead people."

As a Fox host tried to move on to another topic, Gohmert continued: "You're talking about evidence. It's sworn. This is sworn evidence. You don't have to believe it, but it is sworn evidence, and not just simply allegations."

Gohmert appears to have been referring to a debunked online rumor that 14,000 dead voters had been found in Wayne County, home of the city of Detroit.

According to PolitiFact, the list included people listed as over 100 years old — some still living, simply incorrectly recorded — as well as many who had not actually voted. "There is no evidence that Michigan clerks counted ballots fraudulently cast on behalf of dead people," the nonpartisan fact-checkers determined.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson posted a fact-check on her official letterhead in which she noted: "In some cases, because of a clerical error, a ballot will be recorded as cast by a deceased individual when it was actually cast by a living individual with a similar name. For example, a ballot that was cast by John A. Smith, Jr., who is alive, might be accidentally recorded as having been received by John A. Smith, Sr., who is deceased."

The "sworn evidence" Gohmert references is likely an affidavit referenced by Trump's legal team on Wednesday in its legal challenge to Michigan's election result certification process.

But even Trump's team does not claim to have evidence of 10,000 dead voters; it claims to have evidence of just one.

"One Michigan voter stated that her deceased son has been recorded as voting twice since he passed away, most recently in the 2020 general election," his lawyers claimed.

But state officials have determined that in that case, it appears that the ballot the woman had flagged was cast by a legal voter with the same name.

Experts and even GOP strategist Karl Rove say Trump's legal challenges will not alter the fact that Biden is the president-elect.

A spokesperson for Gohmert did not immediately respond to request for comment for this story.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.