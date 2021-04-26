Now GOP lawmakers are outraged about a book Kamala Harris wrote for children

They're mad some books were included in welcome kits for immigrant children.

Republican lawmakers are now attacking Vice President Kamala Harris over her 2019 children's book.

The book, called "Superheroes Are Everywhere," was photographed as part of a welcome kit given to unaccompanied immigrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and are being sheltered in the Southern California city of Long Beach.

The image, which circulated Friday, showed the book placed on top of a backpack, alongside other basic hygiene items resting on a cot at the Long Beach facility. The book promotes the message that superheroes can be found among people already in childrens' lives, including themselves.

The White House defended Harris over the weekend. It told Fox News that the vice president did not know her book would be included in the package and that community members provided the supplies. The White House also told the Washington Examiner that the children's books came from donations organized within the city of Long Beach.

But those explanations did not quell the GOP lawmakers' false attacks against Harris.

"Now they're forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris's book to give to those illegal immigrants?" Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) tweeted on Sunday.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) tweeted on Monday, "Is Kamala Harris making money off of the border crisis her policies helped create? The American people deserve answers."

"Unbelievable," tweeted Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) on Monday. "Instead of visiting unaccompanied minors at our #BorderCrisis, Kamala Harris is giving them her book."

Though the White House said the children's books came from a citywide donation effort, it is still unclear who exactly funded them or placed them in the kits. The Health and Human Services Department did not respond to both the outlets' requests for information on this point.

However, despite a lack of evidence on taxpayers actually did play any role in funding the supplies, the Republican lawmakers nevertheless accused Harris of using government money to profit off immigration at the border.

It's their latest attempt to slam her for not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border, which they have been doing incessantly over the past months as they spread lies about her actual role.

The White House has asserted that Harris was not assigned to tackle issues directly related to the border, but to address the root causes of immigration, specifically from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador of Central America.

"I will just reiterate that the vice president is not doing the border," said Harris' spokeswoman Symone Sanders confirmed on April 1.

"The Northern Triangle, which I'm sure you're aware of ... is not the same as the border," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on April 7.

Those "root causes" include struggles with poverty, violence, political corruption, gang power over communities, climate change, lack of economic opportunities, and other critical issues.

Femicide, the killing of women and girls, is a significant problem in the Northern Triangle countries, particularly in Guatemala where over 300 women were found murdered in 2020 alone, according to the international news outlet EFE Agency.

Thousands of people were displaced in the region as a result of the destruction that Hurricanes Eta and Iota wrought.

So far, Harris is doing everything she has been tasked with, according to the White House. She has held phone calls with the leaders of Mexico and Guatemala, and she announced that she will be visiting Central America soon.

"Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I'm looking forward to traveling, hopefully, as my first trip, to the Northern Triangle — stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala sometime soon," she said on April 14, when she held a roundtable of experts to further discuss root causes in the region.

Meanwhile, experts have said research suggested there is no "crisis" at the border, but rather, the uptick in immigration could be attributed to seasonal shifts and a backlog from the border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.