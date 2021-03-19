GOP lawmaker censured for role in 'rally that led to a violent insurrection' at US Capitol

Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller attended the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally calling for the 2020 election results to be overturned.

On Thursday, the Illinois House censured Republican state Rep. Chris Miller for his role in the Jan. 6 "Save America" rally in Washington and his subsequent actions preceding the U.S. Capitol riot that day. Miller is married to U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL).

The rally gathered attendees who objected to the certification of the 2020 election and is the same event where Donald Trump played a role in inciting the attack on the Capitol.

The censure resolution, which passed on a party-line vote, 57-36, condemned Rep. Chris Miller for his words and actions at the event, citing that he "created an environment that potentially threatens not only the sanctity of the Illinois General Assembly but also the safety of the members and their staff."

In a Facebook video that streamed after the rally, Miller said he was dedicated to fighting a "great cultural war" to stop the "tyranny of socialism and communism under the dangerous Democrat terrorists that are trying to destroy our country."

Miller's car was also seen parked at the Capitol with a decal from the Three Percenters anti-government militia.

After her husband's actions were reported, Mary Miller lashed out and said criticism of the family's militias ties was part of a plot against Christians.

"Their goal is to scare conservative Christians, especially, to be quiet and don't get involved," she told a conservative radio host. "They may be coming for us today, but they'll be coming for you tomorrow."

Despite the attack on the Capitol and President Joe Biden's overwhelming win in the popular vote and electoral college, Mary Miller voted with other Republicans against certifying the election result ratifying Biden's win.

Miller, who was elected in 2020, has spent her short time in office courting multiple controversies.

At a rally in Washington in January promoting pro-Trump election falsehoods, she praised Adolf Hitler.

"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle," Miller told the crowd. "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future."

After the speech was widely condemned, including by Illinois Democrats Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marie Newman, as well as her fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Miller offered a reserved apology and accused people of "trying to intentionally twist my words."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.