GOP congressman: 'I would love to see this election overturned'

Republicans' wishful thinking persists.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) said on Wednesday that he would like the results of the 2020 presidential election to be overturned and awarded to the loser, Donald Trump.

"I would love to see this election overturned," Babin told Fox News, in an appearance to bolster upcoming Republican challenges to Joe Biden's win.

Led by Trump, Republicans have been attempting to overturn the election results and invalidate the will of millions of voters.

Biden defeated Trump in both the popular and electoral vote and will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

From the Jan. 6 edition of Fox News' "America's Newsroom":

SANDRA SMITH, Fox News: What is the endgame for you, are you trying to overturn the election results and keep President Trump in the White House? Do you think that that's a possible path? Or are you trying to change things for the future? If you could clarify it for us. BRIAN BABIN: I sure can. I'm trying to make sure that we have future, free and fair elections. I would love to see this election overturned, especially if there was a – the evidence that was brought out after scrutinizing it in fair investigations, which we wish that the, some of these courts had taken. Federal, state, and otherwise. However, I think that Americans want and depend upon free and fair elections then they will know that their votes are going to count and that illegal votes will not count.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.