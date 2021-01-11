GOP congresswoman provokes armed extremists days after deadly Capitol attack

Advertisement

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Monday morning whipped her fan base into a frenzy with false threats of the government taking their guns — just days after she helped incite an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol that claimed five lives.

"When Joe Biden says he plans to defeat the NRA, what he actually means is he plans to strip away your Second Amendment rights," Boebert tweeted Monday morning.

The congresswoman — who rose to fame bragging about her plans to carry a Glock on U.S. Capitol grounds — is known for her inflammatory rhetoric. It has only escalated in the days following Wednesday's invasion of the Capitol by insurrectionists, many of whom were armed.

"In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are. They are driven by hate, projection, and endless conspiracy theories," Boebert tweeted Sunday.

She also posted a video Saturday noting how "proud" she was to have taken a stand against the electoral college certification.

"Nothing that has happened in the past few days changes the fact that election laws were in fact broken," she said, referring to the Capitol violence.

Then she seemed to imply that the Capitol's invaders were Antifa, not actual Trump supporters, a false claim that has been disproven again and again by fact-checkers and media reports.

"These were not conservatives, conservatives do not tear their country down, we build our country up," Boebert said. "This is political hypocrisy."

She then proceeded to stir up her radicalized base once more.

"The Democrats have control of ever branch of government and they will do everything that they've always tried to do, control every part of our lives," she said. "They want to overtax and over-regulate and take as much control of our daily lives as they possibly can. They will use these recent events to do what they've always done and consolidate more power in D.C."

Boebert's recent comments come even as she's been under intense scrutiny — and trending on Twitter — for inciting armed masses just before the attack on the Capitol.

Less than 30 minutes before the building came under siege, Boebert told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the rioters outside were her "constituents".

"I have constituents outside this building right now, they know that this election is not right," she said on the House floor. "I will not allow the people to be ignored."

The morning of the attacks, she tweeted, "This is 1776," a frequent rallying cry among those storming the Capitol. She also posted on the platform that she would "fight with everything I have to ensure the fairness of the election."

The day before the attempted coup, Boebert also tweeted that Americans ought to "pay attention" for the following 48 hours.

"Remember these next 48 hours," she tweeted. "These are some of the most important days in American history."

Boebert has also come under fire for live-tweeting the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack.

"We were locked in the House Chambers," she tweeted as rioters stormed the building.

Just minutes later, as Pelosi and other leaders were removed to a secure undisclosed location, Boebert tweeted again.

"The Speaker has been removed from the chambers," she wrote at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday.

Numerous state and local Democrats in Colorado, as well as more than 20 progressive organizations, have called for Boebert's resignation for her part in inciting violence at the Capitol.

The Aurora Sentinel, a local newspaper, has also called for the resignation of Boebert and her Colorado Springs counterpart in Congress, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO)

Multiple rallies across Colorado since the attack have also called for Boebert's resignation or expulsion from the House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser referred to Boebert as an "embarrassment" to the state of Colorado.

"We're building a bi-partisan coalition of state Attorneys General to say that all of those rioters who committed crimes, who desecrated our Capitol, they must be held accountable," Weiser said.

Of Boebert, he added: "She's an embarrassment to Colorado."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.