New GOP congresswoman: 'Hitler was right' about turning kids into Nazis

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) made the remarks at a pro-Trump rally.

A newly sworn-in Republican congresswoman approvingly quoted Adolf Hitler at a pro-Trump rally on Tuesday.

“If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle," Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) told activists gathered at the Capitol at a rally to urge Congress to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”

The video was captured by a Democratic activist from Michigan.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tweeted on Wednesday, "I outright condemn this garbage."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, blasted Miller's comments on Wednesday as "unfathomable and disgusting."

"Let me be clear. Hitler got nothing right," he told reporters. "This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics. Illinois Republicans cannot allow this to stand and must condemn this vile, evil streak in their party. If Representative Miller was the least bit interested in history, she would visit the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center to learn just how wrong Hitler really was."

On Wednesday, Miller joined efforts by some GOP lawmakers to throw out Biden's electoral votes from swing states, falsely claiming that they "did not uphold the constitution [sic]."

She was elected in November to replace retiring GOP Rep. John Shimkus in the central Illinois-based 15th Congress District. A farmer and the wife of Republican Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller, she ran on being "a builder, and solution-oriented" and someone who would help heal the nation's divisions.

Miller is not the only new Republican in the House who has expressed pro-Hitler sentiments.

During his campaign last year, North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn had to answer questions about a 2017 social media post in which he bragged he had visited the one-time vacation house of "the Fuhrer," which had been on his "bucket list for awhile" and "did not disappoint."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.