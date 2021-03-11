GOP congressman opposes gun bill because Cain 'did not use a firearm' in the Bible

'Do we recognize that the biblical record is replete with the violence of man?' Rep. Clay Higgins asked the House of Representatives.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday against enhanced background checks for gun purchases using as his argument the fact that a firearm was not used by Cain against Abel in the biblical Book of Genesis.

The House of Representatives was at the time debating H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, which would expand the requirement for background checks of firearms purchasers to all commercial gun sales, closing the existing gun show loophole that allows some sellers to be unlicensed and not conduct checks or keep records.

Polling has continued to show that a vast majority of respondents support the provisions in the measure.

In his speech, Higgins inaccurately claimed that such laws "restrict Second Amendment rights" and described them as a "veil to conceal the violence of man born since Adam."

"First-born son of Adam killed his brother in a violent rage. I'm rather certain he did not use a firearm," Higgins added.

On Thursday, The measure passed the House.

From a March 10 session of the House of Representatives:

CLAY HIGGINS: There's a higher authority than the law of man. Above the speaker's podium are the words in this great chamber, "In God We Trust." Do we? Do we recognize that the biblical record is replete with the violence of man? Shall we admit, shall my colleagues on the other side of the aisle admit that laws designed to restrict Second Amendment rights and freedoms are but a veil to conceal the violence of man born since Adam? First-born son of Adam killed his brother in a violent rage. I'm rather certain he did not use a firearm. The Second Amendment protections that we have as American citizens shall not be infringed. Remember these words, and that they are born of a nation that recognized our service to our Lord.

