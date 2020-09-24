GOP's own poll finds voters don't want RBG replaced until after election

Advertisement

Senate Republicans are ignoring their own polling, which shows swing voters don't want a Supreme Court nominee to be chosen until after the election.

Senate Republicans are full steam ahead on confirming whoever Donald Trump nominates to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even though their own internal polling shows voters do not want that.

According to the Washington Post, an internal poll from the Trump campaign of likely voters in 17 swing states found 52% think the Senate should wait to hold hearings on the nominee until after the election.

Even worse for Republicans is that 51% of likely voters in those swing states — including Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — trust Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Trump to choose Ginsburg's successor.

That internal GOP polling mirrors public polling on voter sentiments about replacing Ginsburg, whose dying wish was that her successor should be chosen after the election.

A CNBC/Change Research poll from Tuesday found 57% of voters nationwide believe Trump should not get to nominate a justice if he loses to Biden in November. A Politico/Morning Consult poll from Monday found 50% of registered voters think the winner of the presidential election should choose the next justice.

This all comes as Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are forging ahead with replacing Ginsburg, with Trump set to announce his nominee on Saturday night.

The Associated Press reported that the Senate could vote on the nominee on Oct. 29 — five days before the election.

This is a complete reversal from Senate Republicans' position in 2016, when they blocked former President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, saying voters should get to vote for the next president to fill the seat. Scalia died in February 2016, nearly nine months before the election.

Yet now, those same Senate Republicans will ram through a Ginsburg successor five days before an election, which polls currently show Trump looks likely to lose.

Trump said Wednesday that he needs to get a ninth justice confirmed to the court because he plans to challenge the election results, and that the Supreme Court will need to decide the winner. It was a tacit admission that Trump does not expect to win the election.

