2nd Amendment defender Lauren Boebert upset others might want to amend Constitution

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) doesn't seem to understand how the Constitution works.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is trying to defend herself from backlash after she went on a tirade on Thursday to demand she be able to bring guns to House committee hearings, charging her critics with wanting to rewrite the Constitution.

"Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn't mean trying to rewrite the parts you don't like," Boebert tweeted Friday morning.

Boebert's comment may seem ironic to some, given that she has portrays herself as a major supporter of the Second Amendment, itself an addition to the original draft of the Constitution made by people who thought the initial document needed fixing. She is also co-sponsoring a constitutional amendment for congressional term limits.

Her comment came after gun safety advocates criticized Boebert's behavior at a House Natural Resources Committee hearing, during which she displayed a loaded arsenal of weapons behind her as she attended the hearing via Zoom to demand that she be able to carry her guns into hearings.

"Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has four children. If this is her home, she is clearly not a responsible gun owner. Guns should always be locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition," Shannon Watts, the founder of the gun control group Moms Demand Action, tweeted on Thursday.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) also criticized Boebert's Zoom display, calling it a "shrine" to her "gun fetish."

Boebert is one of congresswomen with ties to the QAnon conspiracy theory and its network of followers that Democrats are trying to tie the GOP to in the 2022 midterm elections. She voiced support in the past for the conspiracy theory, which the FBI deems a domestic terror threat, and she was a loud voice in helping incite the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.