Second GOP state leader wants to secede because Trump lost election

Advertisement

First Texas, now Wyoming.

The chair of the Wyoming Republican Party called for secession in a recent podcast with Donald Trump's indicted former campaign chief.

Frank Eathorne told Steve Bannon on his "War Room" podcast last week that conservatives need to "focus on the fundamentals" after losing in the 2020 elections.

"We are straight-talking, focused on the global scene, but we’re also focused at home. Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we’re keeping eyes on Texas too, and their consideration of possible secession," he said. "They have a different state constitution than we do — as far as wording — but it's something we’re all paying attention to."

Advertisement

Eathorne was referring to comments last month made by Republican Party of Texas Chair Allen West — a former Florida congressman — after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out President-elect Joe Biden's win and order new elections.

"This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," West said in a Dec. 11 press release. He later denied that he meant this as a call for red states to secede from the United States.

Earlier this month, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) warned that a second civil war was imminent if Democrats won a pair of Senate runoff elections.

"What happens tomorrow in Georgia, if we have a Democratically controlled Senate, we're now at basically full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we're at a cold civil war," he told Fox News. Notwithstanding this warning, Georgia voters opted to elect both Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, giving Democrats narrow Senate control.

The Republican Party has long billed itself as "the party of Abraham Lincoln," the first GOP president and the man who fought against the Confederate states' attempt to secede from the union.

But despite framing itself as a party of devout "patriots," under Donald Trump the Republican Party has become a haven for Confederate sympathizers.

Trump infamously refused to denounce neo-Confederates after deadly 2017 clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying the white supremacists were "very fine people."

Backed by Trump, 113 House Republicans voted in July to keep Confederate statues on display in the Capitol.

During this month's pro-Trump Capitol insurrection, at least one participant was photographed carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the building.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.