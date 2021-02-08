GOP congresswoman: It's 'unconstitutional' to keep guns out of the Capitol

At least one Republican member of the House has been caught trying to take a gun into the U.S. Capitol since the Jan. 6 attack.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed on Sunday that it is "unconstitutional" for security at the U.S. Capitol to screen members of Congress to ensure they aren't armed before entering the chambers.

Mace made her claim on Fox News' "The Next Revolution" while discussing enhanced Capitol security measures following the violent attack on Jan. 6

"As a matter of clarity here, there's nothing constitutionally that can prohibit a seated member of Congress from entering the chamber of Congress to take a vote," said Mace.

"What we're doing here is totally unconstitutional."

Mace is ignoring that concealed firearms have long been prohibited from the House floor and that the magnetometers that were put in place after Jan. 6 are there further enforce that rule.

In January, Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) was caught at the security checkpoint attempting to bring a weapon on the floor, validating the security concerns of several Democratic members after the recent attack.

From the Feb. 7 edition of Fox News' "The Next Revolution":

STEVE HILTON, Fox News: Let's move on to the Pelosi story, I mean this is just so typical, isn't it? Like, you know, say one thing do another. Rules for thee, not for me. What do you make of it? NANCY MACE: Yes. Do as I say, not as I do. Typical politics in D.C., and quite – as a matter of clarity here, there's nothing constitutionally that can prohibit a seated member of Congress from entering the chamber of Congress to take a vote. And so, what we're doing here is totally unconstitutional and she won't even live by her own rules. It's not surprising I guess, unfortunately.

