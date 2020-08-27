GOP convention starts with an ad 'paid for by McCarthy for Congress'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy didn't give a speech at the convention — he sent a campaign ad.

Night four of the Republican National Convention led with the obligatory prayer and an all-across-America montage. It wasn't surprising to see the current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speak, particularly as he is the convention chair.

But McCarthy's speech wasn't a speech at all. Instead, it was a campaign ad for McCarthy himself — complete with a disclaimer on the screen that said "Paid for by McCarthy for Congress" — which means McCarthy's campaign paid for him to "speak" at the convention he chairs.

Watch McCarthy's ad below:

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.