GOP senator: Not 'helpful' that Trump got caught on tape potentially committing crimes

'One of the things I think that everyone has said is that this call was not a helpful call.'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TX) admitted on Monday that Donald Trump's phone call attempting to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to manufacture an election win for him was not "helpful."

"One of the things I think that everyone has said is that this call was not a helpful call," Blackburn told the hosts of "Fox & Friends."

In the recording obtained by the Washington Post on Sunday, Trump asked Raffensperger to manufacture 11,780 votes for him so that he could overtake President-elect Joe Biden and be declared winner of the state.

Biden's win in Georgia has repeatedly been certified by the legislature and audits of the race did not find evidence of fraud or irregularities.

Several experts have said that Trump's call amounts to criminal behavior — and it may not be pardonable.

From the Jan. 4 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

BRIAN KILMEADE, Fox News: Now he believes, to every fiber of his being, that he won Georgia. What did you glean from that call yesterday? MARSHA BLACKBURN: Brian, one of the things I think that everyone has said is that this call was not a helpful call. Now, one of the things you have seen us talk about with our coalition that is looking at election integrity, is sending this issue back to the states. The states are the ones that are going to resolve this issue. We do not have federalized elections in this country, we do not want federalized elections in this country, but it is going to be up to these state legislatures and these elected officials – not non-elected or appointed officials – to make these decisions and biding by the constitutional responsibility is where our emphasis is on calling for a commission that is going to look into these election integrity issues. That's how to resolve this.

