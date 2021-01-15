GOP senator suggests trying to overturn election violates 'oath of office'

Advertisement

A total of 147 Republicans in Congress voted against certifying Biden's win.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said on Friday that voting against certifying the results of the presidential election was something he considered a violation of the oath of office. His comment comes as 147 of Wicker's Republican colleagues in Congress voted against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

"I voted to certify because I viewed it as being true to my oath of office," Wicker told the "Paul Gallo Show."

Wicker went on to say he would be "violating my oath of office" if he voted against certification in an attempt to "overturn" the race's results.

Eight Republicans in the Senate and 139 in the House voted against certification, even though the results certifying Biden's wins had been sent to Congress from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The votes against certification came after the attack on the U.S. Capitol from Trump supporters.

Despite the attacks, Biden was certified as the election winner by a tally of 306 to 232 electoral votes and will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

From the Jan. 15 edition of SuperTalk Mississippi's "Paul Gallo Show":

ROGER WICKER: This is a time we ought to be lowering the temperature. PAUL GALLO, SuperTalk Mississippi: Is it one of the reasons that you voted to certify? WICKER: Well, I voted to certify because I viewed it as being true to my oath of office. The states certify the votes, send it to the Congress, and the Congress in joint session counts the votes on that particular date, on the sixth of January according to the Constitution. In my view I would be violating my oath of office to try and overturn [unintelligible] at that point.

