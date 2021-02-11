GOP senators are making all kinds of excuses to acquit Trump for inciting a riot

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared the 'Not Guilty' vote was 'growing' after Republicans watched harrowing videos of the pro-Trump mob waging the insurrection.

House Democratic impeachment managers on Wednesday presented hours of evidence showing how they believed Donald Trump incited the mob that waged the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including previously unseen security footage that showed just how close the insurrectionists came to lawmakers — evidence that shows the day could have been even more deadly.

Yet rather than being moved to convict Trump, Senate Republicans left the second day of the impeachment trial with excuses about why they still support acquitting Trump, and some even proclaimed they are more sure in their decision that Trump should not face punishment.

"The 'Not Guilty' vote is growing after today," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted after Wednesday's trial, which included evidence that the insurrectionists were reading Trump's tweets during the attack to justify why they were there and why they should continue using violence to block the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. "I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd."

After Wednesday's presentation, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) declared the trial to be a "complete waste of time."

"Look, I've been clear that I wish the president had said something faster when they broke into it, but, you know, I've watched what he said. He's never said when somebody should break in — [he] actually said that people should do this peacefully," Scott said, according to NBC News.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who was one of the ring leaders of the plot to block certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College win — also said he was not moved to believe Trump was responsible for the insurrection.