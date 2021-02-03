GOP lawmakers who pushed election lies 'honor' officer killed by pro-Trump mob

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died protecting the U.S. Capitol.

A number of Republican lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 election results even after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 voiced their respects on Wednesday to the police officer who died defending them from the pro-Trump mob.

On Wednesday, Brian Sicknick became the third Capitol Police officer in history to lie in honor in the Rotunda. Congress also held a ceremony to honor Sicknick's sacrifice, which more than a dozen of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's victory attended, according to an American Independent Foundation analysis.

That included two of the six GOP senators who voted to overturn the results: Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi.

"@CapitolPolice Officer Brian Sicknick lost his life defending the U.S. Capitol and protecting democracy on January 6th. Today, we honor him, his heroic sacrifice, and the colleagues and family he leaves behind. May he rest in peace," Hyde-Smith tweeted, along with a photo of herself standing by Sicknick's remains.

Also in attendance were a number of House Republicans who voted to block Biden's win.

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) tweeted about going to pay his respects to Sicknick. Pence is the brother of Mike Pence, whom members of the pro-Trump mob said they wanted to hang. Rep. Pence still voted to overturn the election.

"As I walk to the Capitol Rotunda to pay my respects to USCP Officer Brian Sicknick, I think about his family & loved ones and I pray. I met this selfless man & I know his bravery defending our nation's capital will be remembered forever," Pence tweeted. "We are eternally grateful for his service."

Democrats have blamed the GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the results for the terror attack at the Capitol that led to Sicknick's death.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has introduced legislation to expel those lawmakers from Congress, saying those members "incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead" and thus should not be allowed to serve.

Correction: A previous version of this story included the name and tweet of a representative who did not vote to overturn Biden's election.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.