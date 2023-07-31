search
Republicans are denying free school lunch to low-income students

Meanwhile, Democratic governors and legislatures are expanding free and reduced-price school meal programs.

By Emily Singer - July 31, 2023
School lunch
Seventh graders sit together in the cafeteria during their lunch break at a public school, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Republican elected officials at both the state and federal level are actively working to block students from receiving free or reduced-price school lunches — meals that experts say are key to reducing childhood hunger in the United States.

Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota and Texas all declined to participate in the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, which was created earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to give low-income families extra money to purchase food when schools are closed. Because those states are not participating in the program, millions of low-income students from those seven Republican-controlled states won’t get $120 this summer to spend on groceries, Pluribus News reported. Officials in the states said it was too much work to distribute the extra food aid.

“The reality is the requirements of the P-EBT program are labor intensive for both school districts and DPHHS,” the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a statement in June after a local television station reported that the state would no longer be participating in the P-EBT program.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu denied a request from state lawmakers to automatically sign up students for free and reduced-priced meals if they were eligible rather than have their families be required to find the information themselves and sign up.

And last summer, Missouri refused to opt in to a federal program that would have allowed parents of low-income students to pick up meals during the summer when school was out, according to NBC News. The GOP-controlled state was the only state in the country not to opt in to the Summer Food Service Program.

Democratic-controlled states, meanwhile, are passing laws to expand access to free school meals.

California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont have all passed laws making school meals free for all students, regardless of income, according to a report from Education Week.

Five of the states are run by Democratic governors. Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott did not support the universal free meals program passed by the Democratic Legislature but let it become law because his veto would have been overridden.

Michigan joined the list on July 20 when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan education budget that makes breakfast and lunch free for all public school students in the state.

“Every Michigan child deserves a chance to pursue their potential and build a bright future. This historic education budget will make that possible,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Research shows that free and reduced-price school lunches help lower the rate of childhood hunger and improve student performance.

A 2021 report from Georgetown University professor Krista Ruffini published by the Brookings Institute found that students’ math scores improved and the number of disciplinary suspensions decreased at schools that offered free meals.

Congress made free lunch available to every public school student in the country in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to mass layoffs and loss of income for millions of Americans.

However, that funding lapsed for the 2022-2023 school year, with Democrats blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Congress not reauthorizing the spending.

“Instead of continuing the bipartisan tools and flexibilities to help safely provide meals to students during school and over the summer, which could easily be done in the omnibus, Republican leadership has said NO and decided that they prefer to let our kids go hungry,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) told Politico in 2022 before the funding lapsed. “This is a disgrace!”

The end of nationwide free meals led to an increase in unpaid school lunch debt at schools across the country.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Harris: GOP continues attacks on programs that promote diversity, equity and opportunity

Harris: GOP continues attacks on programs that promote diversity, equity and opportunity

By Oliver Willis - July 31, 2023
Biden to establish monument to Emmett Till

Biden to establish monument to Emmett Till

By Oliver Willis - July 24, 2023
Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Virginia’s new school policies target trans students

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: Virginia’s new school policies target trans students

By Will Fritz - July 24, 2023
Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: US Senate narrowly rejects pride flag ban

Last week in LGBTQ+ rights: US Senate narrowly rejects pride flag ban

By Will Fritz - July 31, 2023
Harris: GOP continues attacks on programs that promote diversity, equity and opportunity

Harris: GOP continues attacks on programs that promote diversity, equity and opportunity

By Oliver Willis - July 31, 2023
Misleading clients could cost Illinois anti-abortion pregnancy centers

Misleading clients could cost Illinois anti-abortion pregnancy centers

By Associated Press - July 29, 2023
Ron DeSantis’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week

Ron DeSantis’ terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week

By Emily Singer - July 28, 2023
GOP Kentucky governor nominee Cameron chooses author of voter ID law as running mate

GOP Kentucky governor nominee Cameron chooses author of voter ID law as running mate

By Josh Israel - July 27, 2023
Michigan bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors

Michigan bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors

By Will Fritz - July 27, 2023
