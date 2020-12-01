Some Republicans want Trump to shut up before he costs them the Senate

Advertisement

GOP officials fear Republicans will not turn out to vote in the runoff elections for Georgia's two Senate seats.

Georgia Republicans are afraid Donald Trump's false claims about election fraud in their state and his harsh criticisms of state officials are damaging the reputation of the state's Republican Party.

They fear that Republican voters will be discouraged and not turn out to vote in the runoff elections for Georgia's two Senate seats on Jan. 5, 2021.

Neither Senate race in Georgia resulted in a winner last month. In the runoffs, incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue will face Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, while his fellow incumbent Kelly Loeffler runs against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

According to the Associated Press, Trump plans to visit Georgia Saturday to campaign alongside Perdue and Loeffler.

But many Republicans are worried his inflammatory rhetoric could not only be a sticking point for Republicans but also cost them the Senate seats.

"The president has basically taken hostage this race," said Brendan Buck, previously a senior adviser to former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Prominent Georgia Republican donor Dan Eberhart said that Trump is "acting in bad sportsmanship and bad faith."

"Trump's comments are damaging the Republican brand," Eberhart told the AP.

Trump has not been subtle about what he wants done as he has attacked Republican elected officials in Georgia.

On Tuesday, Trump urged Gov. Brian Kemp to call off the runoff election — an odd request given that Trump plans to travel to Georgia to campaign for the Republican senators on Saturday.

"Do something, @BrianKempGA," Trump tweeted. "You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won't be needed. We will all WIN!"

"Why won't Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a 'goldmine' of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state....," Trump tweeted Monday.

A spokesperson from Kemp's office responded to Trump, telling the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that state law "prohibits the governor from interfering in elections" and that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger "has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order."

Raffensperger, also a Republican, has also been blasted by Trump for refusing to overturn the state election results.

Raffensperger, who has repeatedly stated he is a Trump supporter, last week complained that Trump "threw him under a bus."

"For those wondering ... my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him," Raffensperger wrote in an op-ed published in USA Today.

"Truth matters, especially in election administration," he said during a news conference on Monday, claiming: "There are those who are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims, half-truths, misinformation, and frankly, they're misleading the president as well, apparently."