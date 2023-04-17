Republicans hold 'stunt' hearing attacking Manhattan DA after Trump indictment

House Judiciary Democrats condemned the committee’s Republicans and chair Jim Jordan for holding a field hearing in New York and claiming Alvin Bragg has ‘pro-crime, anti-victim policies.’

Democratic lawmakers on Monday slammed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for holding a field hearing of the House Judiciary Committee in Manhattan with the intention of investigating Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney who recently obtained a grand jury indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the New Yorker who is the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, accused Jordan of wasting taxpayer dollars and weaponizing the committee to defend the former president: "You can pretend that you aren't here on Donald Trump's behalf, but you cannot stop the New York criminal justice system from running its course, and you will not intimidate New Yorkers with your brief visit to this city."

According to the Judiciary Committee's website, the hearing at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in lower Manhattan would, "examine how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents."

Bragg's office successfully sought the March 31 indictment of Trump on charges related to hush money payments made to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

As Republicans blamed Bragg for violent crime in Manhattan, Democratic officials pointed out that crime is higher in Jordan's home state of Ohio and in other states run by Republican elected officials.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in an interview during MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the hearing is the "highest level of hypocrisy," pointing out that murders in Columbus, Ohio, near Jordan's district, are "up over 50% in the first quarter" of 2023.

"MEMO to @Jim_Jordan: Murder rates are 40% higher in Republican lead [sic] states than Democratic lead states. Why are you in New York?" Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) tweeted.

CNN ran an article on Monday that debunked Republicans' claims about crime in New York City and noted that, according to the data it reviewed, it is one of the safest cities in the United States.

Bragg, for his part, defended himself against the accusations by Republicans that his policies have led New York to become a dangerous place.

"Don't be fooled, the House GOP is coming to the safest big city in America for a political stunt," Bragg's office said in a statement on April 10.

"Just-released NYPD data show shootings and homicides are down in New York City for the first quarter of this year, with progress in Manhattan helping to drive the overall citywide decrease," the statement added. "In D.A. Bragg's first year in office, New York City had one of the lowest murder rates of major cities in the United States (5.2) - nearly three times lower than Columbus, Ohio (15.4)," a city near Jordan's district.

Republicans have vowed to "hold Bragg accountable" since the grand jury indicted Trump. But while Republicans focused on defending Trump and smearing Bragg, a poll released April 9 found that a majority of voters believe Trump should have been indicted, with 53% of Americans saying Trump "intentionally did something illegal."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.