Republicans are getting tired of Marjorie Taylor Greene's stunts

Less Republicans in the House appear willing to back the freshman congresswoman efforts to stall legislation.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attempted again on Wednesday to send the entire House of Representatives home without legislating. But unlike the two times she tried the legislative maneuver last week, she now appears to have ticked off a number of her GOP colleagues.

At about 9:30 in the morning — before the House could complete consideration of the For the People Act of 2021, a package of voting and election reforms, or the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021 — Greene made a motion to adjourn the House for the day.

The first-term representative said this was "in objection to the Democrats' radical agenda" and done "to let them think about the consequences of their actions."

The roll call vote on her unsuccessful motion wasted about an hour, disrupting the day's deliberations and committee hearings.

Last week, she used the same delay tactic twice to try to adjourn the House during consideration of LGBTQ rights legislation. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) scolded her at the time for "trying to get out of work early." Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) noted that Greene's tactics had impeded a Committee on Foreign Relations markup session and a classified briefing.

House GOP leaders encouraged their members to vote with Greene on Wednesday, according to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

But unlike last week, when every House Republican backed her first motion to adjourn and all but two voted for her second, 18 Republicans joined a unanimous Democratic caucus to defeat her motion on Wednesday. Those GOP dissenters included Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the embattled House Republican Conference chair.

And based on Greene's angry tweets, a number of GOP members complained to her about disrupting the day's work. "Some GOP members complained to me that I messed up their schedule," she wrote. "I'm not sorry for interrupting fundraising calls & breakfast. GOP voters are tired weak Rs."

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) rejected Greene's arguments, tweeting, "Most of us are able to think about things like legislation without having to stop doing our jobs for the day."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) also expressed his frustration, tweeting at Greene: "You are so mighty! You must feel powerful making random motions to adjourn that waste taxpayer funds and money."

He mocked the fact that she had all of her committee assignments stripped over her racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic conduct last month, writing, "Did you know you can also make random motions to adjourn when you are in House Committee hearings? Oh wait..."

But Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who earned even Donald Trump's enmity last year for his parliamentary obstruction, endorsed Greene's tactics on Wednesday, and suggested that they are her way of retaliating for her punishment.

"Some congressmen are upset they had to interrupt their fundraisers this morning to vote on this," he tweeted. "Maybe they shouldn't have voted to strip her of all committee assignments?"

After losing her committee positions, Greene defiantly said serving on House committees would be "wasting" her time, bragging, "Now I have a lot of free time on my hands so that I can talk to more people and build a huge amount of support."

Instead of doing that, she apparently is just trying to stop anyone else from getting work done.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.