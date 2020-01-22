Home Opinion Cartoon: Liberal Hack Journalists Progressive journalism is under attack. Please help us fight back! DONATE Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Liberal Hack Journalists By Clay Jones - January 22, 2020 9:00 AM 607 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Court rules Trump administration can't force bogus sex ed on teens Opinion Cartoon: A Goon Can Dream Opinion Cartoon: Trump's Dershowitz Defense Opinion Conservative Supreme Court justices prove they don't really care about free speech Opinion Cartoon: To Solemnly Lickspittle Opinion Cartoon: A Trumpian Oath Opinion Cartoon: Blame It On Meghan Opinion Cartoon: Imminent Lies Opinion Cartoon: Trust-Fund Royalty RECENT POSTS White House gives press credentials to anti-Semites for Trump's Davos trip National Oliver Willis - January 22, 2020 Trump administration wants to block pregnant people from traveling to US National Associated Press - January 22, 2020 9 of Lindsey Graham's best arguments for impeachment National Oliver Willis - January 22, 2020 Trump wants to gut Social Security because US has the world's 'hottest' economy National Josh Israel - January 22, 2020 Indiana anti-abortion bill would tell police to just ignore federal law Local Emily Singer - January 22, 2020