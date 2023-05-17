search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Republicans lose control of two long-held GOP cities as party lurches rightward

Republicans won’t run the cities of Jacksonville, Florida, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the first time in decades.

By Emily Singer - May 17, 2023
Share
Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade cheers as he runs onto the stage to give a speech, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, during an election watch party at the COS City Hub in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

Republicans on Tuesday night lost two mayoral elections in cities long-held by the GOP, marking the latest instance of Republicans’ lurch to the right that is hurting the party at the ballot box.

Democrat Donna Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis in Jacksonville, Florida, becoming the first female mayor in city history and the second Democrat in the last 30 years to hold the office.

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, independent Yemi Mobolade defeated Republican former Secretary of State Wayne Williams. It’s the first time since voters in the city began directly electing mayors in 1979 that a Republican will not hold the office, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The Republican candidates in both races painted their opponents as dangerous liberals, yet the message didn’t stick — even in places like Colorado Springs, which backed former President Donald Trump in 2020.

In Jacksonville, Davis tried to hamper Deegan’s campaign by weaponizing GOP “culture war” issues, attacking her for attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020 and claiming she wanted to defund the police. Davis also campaigned alongside Moms for Liberty, a conservative activist group that’s seeking to ban books in schools and prohibit teachers from talking about LGBTQ issues. Those are the same issues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been focused on as he gears up for his rumored presidential bid. 

Despite the attacks, Deegan defeated Davis in the race 52% to 48%, according to DecisionDeskHQ.

In Colorado Springs, Williams defined Mobolade as a “liberal.” However, that didn’t work in the historically Republican city, a point Williams made after conceding defeat.

“It’s clear Colorado Springs is less conservative than it used to be,” Williams, the former chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. “When I was chairman here, we had no Democratic state reps. Now we have three. So there are significant changes that have taken place and I congratulate Yemi on an excellent campaign.”

Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant who ran as an independent but campaigned on traditionally Democratic values. On his campaign website, Mobolade advocated for climate protections, increasing services for the homeless population, and said his philosophy is to, “advance the common good, elevate human dignity, protect human rights, and promote public safety for all.”

“Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, cultural rich, economically prosperous, safe and vibrant city on a hill that shines brightly,” Mobolade said Tuesday night.

Democratic strategists and political analysts said the results in both mayoral contests are warning signs for the GOP in 2024.

“For folks who don’t know Jacksonville, the city and county are the same government. Wrong to think this is another ‘big’ Dem city. It has outlying rural areas and a significant number of military retirees. It’s a slightly red-leaning bellweather for the state,” Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida who specializes in elections, tweeted.

Republicans have struggled electorally since the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in June 2022. The ruling paved the way for Republicans across the country to ban abortion before fetal viability, usually considered around 24 weeks gestation. Polling shows such bans are unpopular with voters. And those voters have subsequently voted against Republicans in part thanks their opposition to the medical procedure. 

In addition, Republicans have also focused on other culture war issues, such as book banning and targeting transgender children and their families, that may excite their base in a primary election, but repel the electorate in a general election.

Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist who correctly predicted that the 2022 midterms would not bring a so-called “red wave,” also said Tuesday’s results show the GOP’s rightward shift could be a harbinger of bad news for the party in 2024.

“It appears that some of the same things which drove Dem overperformance throughout 2022 – abortion extremism, mass shooting, extremist MAGA candidates – is driving strong D performance so far in 2023 in CO/FL/PA/WI,” Rosenberg tweeted. “Rs are way out of position, again.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

By Josh Israel - May 16, 2023
Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

By Josh Israel - May 15, 2023
Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

By Matt Cohen - May 12, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

By Josh Israel - May 16, 2023
Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

Democrats assail Glenn Youngkin for pulling Virginia out of bipartisan voting system

By Josh Israel - May 15, 2023
Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

Pro-Daniel Cameron PAC has received millions from right-wing dark money group

By Matt Cohen - May 12, 2023
How DeSantis megadonor Ken Griffin used his wealth to influence Illinois elections

How DeSantis megadonor Ken Griffin used his wealth to influence Illinois elections

By Matt Cohen - May 11, 2023
Republicans continue defending Trump after he was found liable for sexual assault

Republicans continue defending Trump after he was found liable for sexual assault

By Emily Singer - May 10, 2023
No, President Joe Biden does not have a plan to cut Social Security by 23%

No, President Joe Biden does not have a plan to cut Social Security by 23%

By Josh Israel - May 08, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Planned Parenthood joins the fight to expand the US Supreme Court

Planned Parenthood joins the fight to expand the US Supreme Court

By Rebekah Sager - May 17, 2023
Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

Kentucky Republicans nominate Trump-endorsed abortion rights opponent for governor

By Josh Israel - May 17, 2023
GOP Senate candidate ‘kind of hoping’ US military will intervene in 2024 elections

GOP Senate candidate ‘kind of hoping’ US military will intervene in 2024 elections

By Josh Israel - May 17, 2023
Opinion: The steep cost of keeping a Supreme Court justice happy

Opinion: The steep cost of keeping a Supreme Court justice happy

By TAI Contributor - May 16, 2023
Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

Republicans push anti-abortion election deniers in plot to win back the Senate in 2024

By Josh Israel - May 16, 2023
Biden administration reboots asylum process after Title 42 immigration policy expires

Biden administration reboots asylum process after Title 42 immigration policy expires

By Oliver Willis - May 16, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter