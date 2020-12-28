GOP congressman 'sad' that even Republicans are rejecting Trump's election lies now

Advertisement

Republicans have not offered any evidence that credibly challenges Joe Biden's election win.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday told Fox News he was "sad" that some Republicans do not support Trump's continued lies about election fraud.

After President-elect Joe Biden's decisive win in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly attempted to overturn the results and throw out millions of votes to hand a win to Trump.

Trump and his allies have lost 59 election-related court challenges and failed to provide evidence in court that would support their unverified claims about the election being stolen or rigged in Biden's favor.

Advertisement

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) recently criticized Brooks and others who plan to challenge the congressional certification of the election results on January 6th. Kinzinger slammed "grifters" and Trump who "will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can't do anything."

Speaking to Fox, Brooks complained that Kinzinger as a Republican who is "unwilling to do their homework, who are unwilling to make tough decisions" in supporting baseless election conspiracies.

Brooks went on to inaccurately characterize his fellow Republican as someone who has chosen to "surrender to the people who support voter fraud and election theft."

From the Dec. 28 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

WILL CAIN, Fox News: I do want to ask you about your critics when it comes to this strategy, here's an example, here's congressman Adam Kinzinger, Republican, who said this, he tweeted the following, "All this talk about a January 6th strategy from other congressional grifters and President Trump is simply explained, they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can't do anything. It's sad, and it's an utter scam." What do you say to Kinzinger and your other critics? MO BROOKS: Well, it is sad to the extent that we've got Republicans who are unwilling to do their homework, who are unwilling to make tough decisions and unfortunately Adam Kinzinger falls in that ballpark. If he would do his homework, he would understand that the evidence is overwhelming and he can either surrender to the people who support voter fraud and election theft, or he can fight for his country on this particular issue. There is nothing more important to a republic than having an election system that is honest and accurate.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.