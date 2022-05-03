Republican senators and candidates cheer leaked draft Supreme Court decision on abortion

Senate Republican incumbents and candidates took to Twitter to repeat their hopes that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

Supporters of reproductive rights across the country are shocked and horrified by the news, reported Monday night by Politico, that the GOP-appointed majority on the Supreme Court has apparently drafted a decision that would overturn the constitutional right to have an abortion in the United States. Republican Senate candidates across the country cheered the report and said they would pray for it to come true.

The leaked draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, confirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday to be "authentic" but not a "final position" of the court, would overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that affirmed that individuals have a right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability and the 1992 Planned Parenthood of Southern Pennsylvania v. Casey ruling that reaffirmed it.

Republican Senate candidates were quick to respond to the report.

Alabama

Katie Britt: "Please join me in praying that the Supreme Court stands strong and allows us to protect life."

Rep. Mo Brooks: "They are only leaking this in order to put pressure on and intimidate the Court before the decision officially comes down. Pray for life and that justice is done."

Mike Durant: "I pray that the Justices remain steadfast in their decision to protect the sanctity of life by overturning the deeply flawed Roe V. Wade decision. We must continue in the fight to protect the most vulnerable and never waver – the cost of stopping now is too great."

Arizona

Attorney General Mark Brnovich: "If Roe v. Wade is eventually overturned, we will get to work in AZ and across the country to protect life. The unprecedented leak by the Supreme Court is clearly an attempt to intimidate justices and impact the final decision on Dobbs. Pro-life Americans will not be intimidated, nor will justices who follow the Constitution."

Jim Lamon: "A victory for human life."

Colorado

State Rep. Ron Hanks: "Most Americans who were intellectually honest when looking at both the Roe and Casey decisions knew they were both based on flimsy legal precedent and would eventually be overturned by an originalist-majority Court."

Georgia

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black: "I believe life begins at conception. Period."

Former state Rep. Josh Clark: "AWESOME BREAKING NEWS!!! Supreme Court reportedly set to over overturn Roe v. Wade! Let's continue to pray nothing changes before the decision is signed and released by the court!"

Latham Saddler: "We must pray for them as they continue towards their final ruling to protect the sanctity of life."

Missouri

Former Gov. Eric Greitens: [W]e passed pro-life legislation that made Missouri the safest state in the country for the unborn. That 'Missouri Miracle' became the blueprint for other states to introduce their own legislation. We can now take the miracle we made in Missouri, and turn it into an American Miracle."

Rep. Billy Long: "I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided. I didn't understand abortion then, and I don't understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision.”

State Sen. Dave Schatz: "If the leaked Roe v. Wade decision is accurate, Missouri will be one of the first states to end abortions. ... Until we have the final decision, we pray that our justices are not pressured by those who seek to undermine our democratic process."

Attorney General Eric Schmitt: "I've argued it in court briefings…Overturn Roe v Wade."

New Hampshire

State Sen. Chuck Morse: "This potential decision will have no impact on New Hampshire. We will wait to see what the Supreme Court ultimately decides, but I strongly believe that states should have the right to govern policy in their respective states as this draft opinion would ensure."

North Carolina

Former Rep. Mark Walker: "On the threshold of victory. Most likely a few weeks before the court’s holding will published. Keep praying and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves."

Ohio

Mike Gibbons: "Fantastic news if this holds true! Huge #ProLife victory and great to see the Court recognize all life is protected under the Constitution. We still have to make sure we elect candidates that will continue to defend the unborn, which is exactly what I'll do in the U.S. Senate."

Former State Treasurer Josh Mandel: "For the first time since Roe v Wade in 1973, that fundamental right, the right to LIFE, will be protected."

Jane Timken: "Let us all pray this holds true. Abortion is a horrible evil that should have been stopped long ago."

J.D. Vance: "Hope the news of the leaked opinion is true. Would be an amazing victory for the pro life movement and, most importantly, the innocents we fight for."

Pennsylvania

Jeff Bartos: "Roe was wrongly-decided. The Court now has the opportuntiy [sic] to follow the Constitution and allow the states to protect the unborn."

Mehmet Oz: "The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided. Abortion laws should be left up to the American people and their elected representatives. I look forward to supporting pro-life legislation that saves innocent lives in the U.S. Senate."

Former Ambassador Carla Sands: "Pray for the end of Roe v Wade. This leak was intended to intimidate pro-life Justices. We must remain strong and always protect LIFE."

Current Republican Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, John Boozman and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Lee of Utah, and John Kennedy of Louisiana tweeted comments about the leaked draft as well.

"I will say, if this is the Court's opinion, it's a heck of an opinion. Voluminously researched, tightly argued, and morally powerful," wrote Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley.

Hawley, Daines, and Cotton were among those demanding an investigation into who leaked the draft Supreme Court opinion.

"This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible," demanded Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday. "The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable."

Hawley proposed that if a Supreme Court justice leaked the information, "he or she should face impeachment," and if a court clerk did so, they "should be disbarred. Right after the Court overturns Roe."

Polls have shown the vast majority of the American public does not want the Supreme Court to overturn its 49-year-old abortion rights precedent.

Even a September Fox News survey found 65% of registered voters wanted Roe v. Wade upheld and 28% did not. A majority of Republicans backed preserving the ruling.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.