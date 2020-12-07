Republicans are still denying Biden won — but it's becoming more difficult

Advertisement

The GOP won't admit Donald Trump lost the election, but they're still fretting that their Senate majority is at risk.

Sen Ted. Cruz (R-TX) took to Twitter Monday morning to urge Americans to come together to reelect Georgia Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue — in order to save the Republican Senate majority.

But Cruz's urgent push to protect the majority only makes sense if he admits Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 presidential election, something he has refused to do.

"We HAVE to work hard to ensure @perduesenate and @kloeffler win their races in #GASen," Cruz tweeted Monday. "Why? Because if the Democrats get a majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi will dictate the agenda in Congress."

Accompanying his tweet, he posted a clip of himself speaking on a Dec. 4 episode of a podcast, "The Verdict", on which he is a series regular.

"The reason majority matters so much is ball control," Cruz said in the clip. "So in the majority you're the chairman of every committee, and you can control what bill are voted on and what are not."

It's true control of the Senate is at stake. If both Perdue and Loeffler lose to their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively, then control of the upper chamber will be split 50-50.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would then have the authority to decide all tie-breaking votes — giving Democrats an effective Senate majority.

But Cruz — who has refused to concede Biden's win — shouldn't feel any particular urgency to maintain control of the Senate if he believes Vice President Mike Pence will remain in his current role.

Last week, Cruz urged the Supreme Court to hear false claims of widespread voter fraud in the Pennsylvania election.

More than a week after Election Day, Cruz protested that the media had "called it for Joe Biden."

"Wait and let the process play out, the legal process. These results are still being contested in court," he said. "The media has now called it for Joe Biden. They want everyone to shut up, and they say if you dare disagree with their call, that you're somehow undermining democracy. Well, that’s not actually how our Constitution works."

Loeffler, too, was put on the spot during a debate with opponent Warnock at the Atlanta Press Club Sunday night.

Asked repeatedly if her plea to preserve the Senate majority meant that she acknowledged President-elect Biden's win, she stalled.

"You know, President Trump has every right to use every legal recourse available," she said.

Loeffler added that "investigations" needed to be completed before determining the election's outcome.

"We need to hold folks accountable involved in these investigations to make sure that they move more quickly because everything is at stake on Jan. 5 for the future of our country," she said.

The moderator had a follow-up question.

"If everything is at stake on Jan. 5th, that would presume that President Trump has lost," the moderator asked. "Is that what you're saying?"

"You know, what's at stake is the Senate majority," Loeffler responded, skirting the question.

She then noted that Democrats "want to keep [the economy] locked down" and want "to radically change our country."

"And their agent of change is radical liberal Raphael Warnock," Loeffler concluded, without actually answering the question.

Jake Lahut, Business Insider politics reporter, noted that Loeffler's position was baffling.

"Loeffler is not doing a great job of explaining whether the Senate majority is actually in play because Trump lost," he tweeted Sunday night. "It’s one thing for something like that to be an awkward line at a rally, but she’s been unable to avoid it in this debate."

And even as Trump and Pence campaigned for Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia last weekend, they were forced to grapple with contradictory positions.

Pence attended a "Save the Majority" rally on Friday to urge Georgians to vote for the Republican incumbents.

"The Republican Senate Majority could be the last line of defense, preserving all that we've done to defend this nation and revive our economy and preserve the God-given liberties we hold dear," Pence said.

But he didn't explain why the Senate majority is in danger if Donald Trump won the Nov. 3 election.

And Trump himself bulldozed through Georgia last weekend, his call to Republicans to vote muddied by mixed messages.

"You must go vote and vote early starting December 14. You have to do it," he said at Saturday's rally in Valdosta, Georgia. "They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.