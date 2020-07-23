GOP congressman: Spending money to fight virus isn't 'good for our children'

Rep. Rick Allen made the comment as the Trump administration and members of the Republican party push to reopen schools this fall.

Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) said on Thursday that he does not think congressional spending to address the COVID-19 pandemic is "good for our children."

Allen's remarks came during a hearing of the House Education & Labor Subcommittee entitled "Underfunded & Unprepared: Examining How to Overcome Obstacles to Safely Reopen Public Schools."

Witnesses at the hearing were on hand to testify about issues relating to reopening schools during the ongoing pandemic that has infected more than 4 million Americans.

On the same day Allen spoke, it was reported that weekly unemployment claims had increased to 1.4 million.

From a July 23 hearing:

REP. RICK ALLEN (R-GA): We also have to look at the economy, and I don't think these two things are mutually exclusive. In fact, this Congress is spending an enormous amount of money to try to deal with this pandemic. I don't think that's going to be good for our children. I think it's going to effect generations and generations and generations of our children because of this huge debt that we're building in this government, and it does not seem like that there's going to be an end. And I don't think it's – I know it's not sustainable.

