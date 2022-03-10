Rick Scott's 'Rescue America' plan was apparently illustrated using a Russian stock photo

The National Republican Senatorial Committee chair's 11-point plan says 'America will be dependent on NO other country.'

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott has been pushing a controversial 11-point plan for what Republicans would do if they regain a majority in the 2022 midterms. Though the package includes an "America First" section, at least one of the stock photos he used to illustrate his proposal appears to be from Russia.

Sen. Scott's (R-FL) released his "Rescue America" plan last month, proposing a series of policy changes including a federal tax increase on most American families, a five-year expiration date for every single federal law — even Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security — and a 25% reduction in the federal workforce.

The final section of Scott's plan is called "America First" and states in large letters "America will be dependent on NO other country." He also spells out that the United States "will treat our enemies like enemies," and states, "We will build supply chains that rely solely on American workers and allies."

The final page of Scott's 31-page document includes a photo of a child holding an American flag and seated on the shoulders of an adult wearing military fatigues.

The image appears to be a stock photo from Getty Image's iStock site, posted by photographer Evgeny Atamanenko and tagged "Russian photos." A stock photo artist with the same name has also posted similar photos on the competitor service Shutterstock and is listed as being in Russia.

Several other photos in the report also appeared to be stock photos taken by photographers in various foreign countries.

A Scott spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry for this story.

Scott has been vocal in calling for a boycott of Russia's economy, given Vladimir Putin's recent decision to invade Ukraine.

On Monday, he tweeted a news report about companies stopping their Russian operations and wrote, "I applaud these companies for supporting @Ukraine & its people by cutting ties with Russia. We must continue taking every action to make this unlawful & unjustifiable invasion as economically painful as possible for Putin & his thugs in Russia & Belarus."