Extremists floated second kidnapping after Trump said 'liberate Virginia'

An FBI agent on Tuesday said the extremists who allegedly plotted to kidnap and overthrow the Michigan governor also discussed doing the same to Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

"They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Special Agent Richard Trask said at a court hearing, according to the Associated Press, which also reported that the alleged kidnappers "were unhappy" with Northam's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The possible targeting of Northam came after Donald Trump tweeted a call to his followers to "LIBERATE VIRGINIA."

Trump used that same rhetoric for Michigan, tweeting "LIBERATE MICHIGAN."

It's the latest incident in which Trump's rhetoric appears to have inspired his supporters to either commit or plot to commit violence.

In 2019, self-proclaimed white supremacist and Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested and charged with allegedly plotting to carry out a terror attack against "a list of prominent Democratic congressional leaders, activists, political organizations, and MSNBC and CNN media personalities" that Trump had attacked.

That same year, Trump superfan Cesar Sayoc pleaded guilty to mailing pipe bombs to Democratic politicians and media organizations that Trump frequently lashes out at.

Yet, despite evidence that his rhetoric is leading to this violence, Trump has not condemned the alleged terror plot against Whitmer.

Instead, Trump attacked Whitmer for not thanking him after the FBI foiled the alleged kidnapping plot against her.

"My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist — while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities," Trump said after news of the plot broke — even though Whitmer did thank the law enforcement agents who uncovered and stopped the alleged attack.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.