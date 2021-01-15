RNC spokesperson attacks fundraiser for rescue dogs in failed attempt to diss Biden

Advertisement

GOP spokesperson Steve Guest tried to call out Joe Biden after news broke that Ivanka Trump made Secret Service spend $3,000 a month to avoid her toilets.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Steve Guest on Friday attacked an event celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's rescue dog, Major, as a waste of "tax dollars" — even though the event is not being paid for with taxpayer money. Instead, it's a fundraiser for a local Humane Society chapter.

"Your tax dollars at work," Guest tweeted in response to an NPR report on the "Indoguration" — the tongue-in-cheek name for the event celebrating the first rescue dog ever to reside in the White House.

Guest's comment followed news that broke Wednesday, revealing Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, made Secret Service shell out $3,000 per month in taxpayer funds to rent a basement apartment so that the officers guarding them could use the toilet. Reportedly, Trump and Kushner did not want the agents using one of the seven toilets in their Washington, D.C., mansion.

Guest hasn't yet weighed in on whether he thinks this was good use of "tax dollars."

The rescue dog event will be held on Sunday at the Delaware Humane Society — where Biden adopted Major — and despite the name, it does not have anything to do with the official inauguration events. With the event, the Humane Society is trying to raise money for its rescue efforts, while at the same time celebrating that a dog — and a rescue dog at that — will once again be living in the White House.

Trump broke a more than 100-year tradition of presidents having dogs at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when he turned down having a pet during this term.

Amid questions over why he does not personally have a dog like his predecessors, Trump claimed he didn't have time for a furry companion — despite the fact he spent 298 days of his tenure at his golf properties.

Instead, Trump preferred to insult people by calling them dogs.

Trump and the GOP do not have a great record of supporting shelter dogs, or animals in general.

The Humane Society opposed Trump's presidency in 2016, writing that Trump, "has assembled a team of advisors and financial supporters tied in with trophy hunting, puppy mills, factory farming, horse slaughter, and other abusive industries."

Florida Sen. Rick Scott infamously adopted a shelter dog he named Reagan during his 2010 campaign for governor — and then got rid of the dog after his election.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.