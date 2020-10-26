This cop made a bigoted video calling for murder — and he still has a job

Advertisement

A New York police officer was put on probation after ranting about 'two genders,' Hillary Clinton, and his support of Donald Trump.

A police officer in New York's Hudson Valley was allowed to keep his job after he recorded a rap video in which he said "there's only two genders."

In June, Rob Sisco, a police officer in New Paltz, New York, recorded a rap video in which he expressed his support for Donald Trump and called to "hang" former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "for treason."

"There's only two genders and Trump's still your president. Boys have a penis and girls have a vagina," Sisco rapped in the video, which was obtained by the Hudson Valley Post.

Sisco's rap continued: "Hillary is Killary. We all know the reason. Where those emails at? We should hang her for treason."

Sisco wore his police uniform in the video.

In June, the Newburgh LGBTQ Center in the Hudson Valley shared a petition that called the video "degrading" to the transgender community, and called for Sisco's termination. More than 2,100 people signed the LGBTQ center's petition, while 3,100 people signed a separate petition calling for Sisco to be "returned to full duty."

After his video went viral, Sisco was suspended from his job for 30 days, but was allowed to return to work afterward, when his case was being decided.

An arbitrator said the video did not constitute a fireable offense, the Hudson Valley Post reported last week.

While he was allowed to keep his job, Sisco will have to serve a second, longer suspension, and will be "on probation" for four years afterward. Neil Bettez, the town's supervisor, called the deal a "last-chance agreement" with Sisco.

Sisco began serving a 90-day suspension without pay on Oct. 25.

As part of his probation agreement, any repeat offenses in the next four years will result in Sisco's termination from the New Paltz Police Department, the outlet reported.

Sisco has also agreed to give a public apology for his offensive video, and has agreed to perform 20 hours of community service that will be overseen by local LGBTQ leaders.

This year has seen a "horrific spike" in violent acts committed against transgender people in the United States. At least 33 transgender or nonconforming people have been killed in 2020, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Black and Latinx transgender women make up the majority of these violent deaths.

Many transgender people have had negative interactions with police, according to a 2015 report from the National Center for Transgender Equality. Such experiences can lead to transgender people to be wary of going to the police for help.

From the report: