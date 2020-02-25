Roger Stone judge says Trump's attack on juror is 'antithetical to our system of justice'

Donald Trump once again attacked the juror minutes after Judge Amy Berman Jackson called him out by name for what she described as bad behavior.

The judge overseeing Roger Stone's criminal case gave a verbal lashing to Donald Trump and other Republicans who have questioned the intentions of the jury foreperson in Stone's trial, saying their attacks could have a "chilling effect" on jurors in the future.

"Any attempt to harass or intimidate jurors is completely antithetical to our system of justice," U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Tuesday at a hearing to determine whether Stone will get a new trial, according to the Washington Post.

Trump has helped prop up Stone's argument that the jury that convicted him in 2019 of seven counts of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress was tainted by anti-Trump jurors.

Jackson specifically called out Trump for this practice, saying he "used his Twitter platform to present his opinion about the foreperson." She also chastised pro-Trump Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who called the jury foreperson an "anti-Trump zealot."