GOP congressman: America is 'not a nation of help'

From the Feb. 27 session of the Conservative Political Action Conference:

REP. ROGER WILLIAMS (R-TX): We are a nation of opportunity and incentive, and because of those principles we are a nation of hope. We are not a nation of help where everyone can benefit. Capitalists believe in their reputation and the dignity of reaping reward from hard work. Capitalism is the greatest force in the history of our world because it lifts people out of poverty and we must instill this value in future generations to come.