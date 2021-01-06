Rudy Giuliani loses it at Trump's coup rally: 'Let's have trial by combat'

Advertisement

Despite Rudy Giuliani's wishes, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, called for "trial by combat" on Wednesday while speaking at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C.

The "Save America" rally's goal of overturning the election has been described as a "coup" by longtime congressional experts.

Giuliani insisted that an investigation will show "the ballots that are fraudulent," even though there is no evidence of fraud, and the United States government announced that the November 2020 election was the most secure election in the nation's history. He has been the lead character in a series of court cases seeking to overturn Joe Biden's election win. Giuliani has repeatedly lost his cases, which have been thrown out by multiple judges.

That has not stopped Giuliani and other Trump supporters from crying fraud and escalating their calls to throw out the election results, and even calls for violence.

"Let's have trial by combat," Giuliani said at the rally.

Giuliani also reiterated numerous debunked election conspiracy theories during his speech.

From a Jan. 6 Trump rally:

RUDY GIULIANI: So, over the next 10 days, we get to see the machines that are crooked, the ballots that are fraudulent, and if we're wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let's have trial by combat. I'm willing to state — I'm willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation, on the fact that we're going to find criminality there.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.