Watch Rudy Giuliani cite 'My Cousin Vinny' to argue Trump didn't lose the election

Advertisement

'My Cousin Vinny' is an Oscar-winning film.

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani cited a scene from the Oscar-winning comedy "My Cousin Vinny" on Thursday as part of the Trump campaign's attempts to undo the results of the presidential election.

During a press conference in which Giuliani repeatedly claimed without evidence that the election had been stolen, Giuliani noted to reporters that it's "one of my favorite law movies" and then recounted a scene in which a witness tells the lawyer played by Joe Pesci that he is holding up two fingers when he is holding up three, disqualifying her eyewitness testimony.

Giuliani compared the fictional scene to the Trump's campaign's complaints about where election observers were placed in Pennsylvania, attempting to call into doubt the thousands of votes cast in that state for Joe Biden.

Earlier in the day, Trump had billed the Giuliani press conference as part of a "very clear and viable path to victory." Biden defeated Trump in Pennsylvania by over 80,000. The Trump campaign has failed to offer real evidence that would call the votes into doubt, which is why more than a dozen lawsuits by the campaign have already been dismissed. They have offered affidavits largely consisting of unverified complaints from election observers about minor procedural issues.

Advertisement

Former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney recently expressed alarm that Giuliani is leading Trump's legal efforts against the election.

"I'm still a little concerned with the use of Rudy Giuliani," Mulvaney told Fox Business. "This is a specialty. This is not a television program, this is the real thing."

From a Nov. 19 press conference:

RUDY GIULIANI: In all cases, they were put in a corral so far away — probably the closest they got is from here to the back of that room. We could do, like, a — did you you all watch "My Cousin Vinny"? You know the movie? It's one of my favorite law movies 'cause he comes from Brooklyn. And the nice lady who said she saw — and then he says to her, "How many fingers do I got up?" And she says three. Well, she was too far away to see it was only two. These people were further away than my cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn't see a thing.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.