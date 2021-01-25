Notorious liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces bid for Arkansas governor

Advertisement

She says she's the "last line of defense" for Arkansas.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spent two years lying to the American people as Donald Trump's White House press secretary, now wants to run Arkansas.

In an announcement video released Monday, the former Fox News contributor said she would seek the Republican nomination for governor.

"To remain free, we must have law and order and resolve our differences peacefully," she said. "The radical left's solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down. But their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America. It will only further divide and destroy us."

She framed herself as the "last line of defense" against "socialism and tyranny" in a nation where Democrats control the White House and Congress.

A first-time candidate, Sanders has had a long career in Republican politics, working on campaigns for her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee; Arkansas Sen. John Boozman; former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty; George W. Bush; and Trump. After serving as deputy White House press secretary for the first six months of Trump's administration, she served as press secretary from July 2017 through June 2019.

During her tenure in the White House, she earned a reputation as a constant liar.

She falsely denied that Trump had made hush-money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

She pretended Trump "in no way, form or fashion has ever promoted or encouraged violence."

She dishonestly denied that Trump dictated a public statement for his son Donald Trump Jr. about a meeting he had with Russians who were offering dirt on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

She lied about Donald Trump's record of job creation for Black Americans.

She incorrectly stated that President Barack Obama had ordered wire taps of Trump.

She accused all of the women that accused Trump of sexual predation of lying.

In an interview in 2018 with special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators into Russian interference in the 2016 election, she admitted under oath to lying to the public a year earlier.

She falsely claimed in May 2017 that "the rank and file" employees at the FBI "had lost confidence in their director" James Comey and that the White House had heard from "countless" FBI staff praising Trump's decision to fire him. Sanders later conceded to investigators that this was not true, excusing it as a "slip of the tongue" made in "the heat of the moment."

While drawing a full $183,000 annual government salary, Sanders set records for fewest briefings by a White House press secretary and longest gaps between them — though her successor Stephanie Grisham would later hold even fewer briefings.

In September 2017, Sanders claimed that most of the immigrant children ripped from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump's family separation policy were actually "self-separated."

Weeks later, she attacked the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), the civil rights legend known for his role as chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and honored for his leadership of the 1965 march from Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery and his long career in the House, suggesting that he was disrespecting civil rights leaders by not appearing with Trump.

Sanders was forced to apologize in December 2019 for a tweet mocking Joe Biden's stuttering at a Democratic debate.

The current governor of Arkansas, Republican Asa Hutchinson, is term-limited and unable to run for reelection next year. Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge have already said they will also seek the Republican nomination.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.