Scientific American breaks 175-year silence on elections to slam Trump

Advertisement

In its first-ever endorsement, the magazine urged the country to vote for Joe Biden.

Scientific American magazine on Tuesday issued its first-ever presidential endorsement, urging its readers to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden over Donald Trump. The magazine wrote that Trump "rejects evidence and science" to the detriment of the country.

"Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in its 175-year history. This year we are compelled to do so. We do not do this lightly," the magazine wrote, saying it chose Biden because his acceptance of science and facts can "set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future."

In its endorsement, the magazine slammed Trump's coronavirus response as "dishonest and inept," adding that "Trump's rejection of evidence and public health measures have been catastrophic in the U.S."

Advertisement Loading...

"At every stage, Trump has rejected the unmistakable lesson that controlling the disease, not downplaying it, is the path to economic reopening and recovery," the magazine wrote.

The magazine went on to say that Trump's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut funding for scientific research "increase the risk that new diseases will surprise and devastate us again."

Ultimately, the magazine said Biden is the necessary pick for the country because he believes in science, climate change, and experts, and "solicits expertise and has turned that knowledge into solid policy proposals."

Scientific American's endorsement comes after the bombshell revelation that Trump knew the coronavirus was extremely contagious and deadly back in February yet intentionally downplayed the threat to the public.

Trump's false public assertions that the coronavirus was no deadlier than the flu have stuck in conservative circles, leading some of his supporters to refuse to wear masks or follow social distancing measures because they believe coronavirus either is not deadly or doesn't exist altogether.

Even Trump has refused to follow social distancing guidelines, holding an indoor rally in Nevada against state regulations, where a majority of attendees did not wear masks, nor adhere to social distancing rules.

Trump's virus response is hurting his reelection chances.

An ABC News poll released Sunday found just 35% of Americans approve of Trump's coronavirus response. And Trump is currently losing to Biden in national polls by 7 points, according to the FiveThirtyEight average.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.